The internationally acclaimed, multiple- award winning British and Yorkshire musician Yungblud has announced his new tour will be coming to Sheffield very soon.

After selling over 70,000 tickets last year - including a sold-out date at London’s Alexandra Palace and this tour will see Yungblud take to the stage at seven arenas around the UK, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

This announcement comes alongside huge headline shows in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico as part of ‘Yungblud, the world tour’.

And here is everything you need to know about the tour:

Who is Yungblud?

Born in Doncaster as Dominic Harrison, Yungblud began writing his own songs at 10 years old and since his self-titled debut EP in 2018, the 24-year-old’s lyrics have touched on such topics as sexuality, gender, class, gentrification and mental illness.

He has 7.6 million Spotify Monthly Listeners, 4.5 million followers on TikTok and total YouTube views in nine figures.

Where can I buy tickets for Yungblud?

Tickets for the show will become available on presale from 24 August and will be on general sale from 25 August at 9am – Keep on track for the tickets at: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/.

Prices vary from £35.10, £43.10 and £51.55.

Where will the event take place?

Utilita Arena Sheffield will be the chosen venue for Yungblud and it is the region’s largest indoor premier entertainment venue with a multi-purpose auditorium accommodating audiences from 3,000 to over 13,600.

The event will take place on Friday, 24 February in 2023 at the Sheffield Arena at 6pm in the evening, giving fans plenty of time to rock on during those dark winter evenings.

Is there parking available at the venue for Yungblud?

Fortunately for you, there are over 600 convenient official car park spaces available on site at the rear of the building that offer CCTV cameras and regular security patrols.