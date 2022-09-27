You season one landed on Netflix in September 2018 and it took the streamer by storm.

The series depicts the story of a bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer and a charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager's obsession.

Over time, the series has gained fans all over the world and has become one of many trending shows on social media platforms.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, Joe Goldberg's wife and mother of his son in season 3 of YOU

So what does the future hold for our serial-killer bookstore manager this time? – Here is everything you need to know about his return.

Is there a release date for You: Season 4?

YOU season 4 release date has been confirmed for February 10 and March 22, 2023.

The fourth season of the psychological thriller series will be split into two parts – much like the third season where the first will premiere on February with the second part landing exactly a month later.

YOU - Joe Goldberg in Season 3 played by Penn Badgley.

The release date was announced in a special trailer for season 4 and you can watch it below:

What is the plot of You: Season 4?

The previous season ended with Joe killing Love, before leaving to find Marianne.

The new season however, will begin in none other than, England, where Joe adopts a new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore

In the trailer, Joe promises he's keeping his extracurricular activities strictly professional – Yet, fans are well aware of the fact that he will resort back to his old ways.

Who will be returning and joining the cast for Season 4?

Fans can expect Joe, played by Penn Badgely and his new obsession, Marianne, played by Tati Gabrielle, to return in the upcoming season after escaping with her daughter at the end of Season 3.

The series, led by Penn Badgley, have added more than a dozen new additions to the cast for the upcoming season including Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers joining as series regulars.