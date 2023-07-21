Yorkshire’s femme-de-la-bomb, Delilah Bon, has got it going on at Tramlines Festival 2023

Fresh off the stage for her opening performance at this year’s Tramlines Festival, multi-talented singer, rapper, producer and creative artist Delilah Bon spoke to The Star.

Three years on from her last live performances with Hands Off Gretel, Lauren Tate ergo Delilah Bon has been charting a completely new course as her creative, ferocious, precocious and filtering out the negative afflictive neuroses, alter-ego, and all around tour-de-force Delilah Bon.

“It was really good, I think we had the hardest slot.” Delilah Bon opened The Leadmill stage at Tramlines Festival just after midday with a 12:15pm performance.

“We probably had the hardest slot because we were on as soon as the doors opened.”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rain, crowds just gathering and a pretty muddy field could have put a dampener on the spirits of any artist, but not Delilah (aka Lauren), who took the opportunity to put on a riveting show to those that were in attendance, ably accompanied by her aptly named ‘Brat Pack’. A newly named ensemble.

Consisting of Hela, a dancer, actress and professional circus performer, as well Ruena a rather talented bassist, with hair that resembles a Yorkshire re-envisioning of the Viking legend Lagertha. The ‘Brat Pack’ joined in during the interview, adding some interesting insights into a performing career from a woman’s perspective. Ruena shared some words on her thoughts and her experiences, saying:

“I’ve been gigging for 20-years, and generally, back then when you played there were hardly any other girls that played (an instrument).”

“Everyone always assumed that because there was a girl in another band that you were in competition with them. There was this false narrative that was forced on us. So now, it’s so amazing to get to play with strong women who ain’t got no worries about anything like that.”

The self-titled album, Delilah Bon is out now on all streaming services, in good record shops and you can even buy it from her website here: https://www.delilahbon.co.uk/

“It’s just strong women that are all supportive of each other and that’s how it should be. It’s just such an amazing thing now, being able to play with women.”

“Finally, we feel like yeah… we can all fit in without having to tick that box. It’s really changing, it’s definitely changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a hectic, frenetic and outrageously brilliant journey to date as Delilah Bon brings her anarchic and undeniably vital musical vision to the masses. From delivering venomous lines that criticise, deconstruct and verbally attacking the pervasive presence of toxic masculinity that surrounds us.

“At the minute my studio is just covered in paper stuck to the wall. I’ve got all the song names written down and I’m trying to decide, what’s next, what should I do next? I really would like to do another single but I’m not sure”

You can listen to the full interview with Delilah Bon on all podcasting services, Subscribe (for free) and listen to it here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Delilah Bon’s self-titled debut was a no-holds barred, aggressive (understandably) and vicious insight into a woman’s lived experience along with all of the frustrations along the way, but can you continuously spew such hatred (rightly or wrongly)?

“I’ve done quite a lot of anger, it’s been back to back anger. Now, I think I’d like to do something that’s more fun. Still offensive, but fun.”

So what is next for the Barnsley native?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got the album next year, so I’m hopefully looking at May, but we’ll see. Next, I’d love to do something for Halloween”, says Delilah before Ruena interjects and suggests the possibility of a Christmas panto.

When you think about her releases to date, perhaps thematically Delilah Bon could release a song (or two) that would not only encapsulate the Christmas spirit but also be a creative means of delivering her very own festive message with a bang.

From being a voice for the lost to the disenfranchised, internally questioning or outright confused, Delilah Bon - at least amongst her fanbase - has transcended the confines of a solo artist revealing her inner-frustrations to that of a vessel for those who have been unable to voice their own experiences of the female experience.

I asked Lauren for her thoughts on this and whether she has felt the weight of such expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not hit me, well the weight of that hasn’t hit me yet. I always feel like I’m standing on the edge of a cliff.’

“I always think that one day I won’t be able to get any of this out and it’ll all be over.”

“The more dangerous my music is… the more exciting it is.”