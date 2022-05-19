Inspired by 70s jazz-funk track ‘Why Did You Do It’ by Stretch, ‘Cherub’ features ​​the innate swing of saxophonist Jonoa and the metronomic movement of bassist Ally McMahon.

Yarni invited the ensemble to record whatever came to them, “there were so many quality takes coming it just became a case of editing it into an arrangement that flowed” explains Yarni.

Hailed as “amazing” by the late, great electronic icon Andrew Weatherall, Yarni is a purely self-taught multi-instrumentalist, who has spent years honing his technical skills and tastes through a journey of ever-changing creation.

His explorations into the world of electronic music produced the audiovisual debut ‘Entkommen’, which was inspired by the juxtaposition of brutalist architecture with nature in Derbyshire.

“I learned that the minute you start chasing a trend, you're already behind”

Yarni enthuses, his music journey is one based on authentic artistic identity.

‘Cherub’ follows the recent release ‘Nova’ that ended up being added to the esteemed playlists, All New Jazz on Spotify and Jazz Scene: UK on Apple Music.

“One to watch this year” according to Jazz FM.

The previous single ‘In A Dream’ picked up support in their Bandcamp Fridays Picks, while the latest cut ‘Nova’ got a spin on BBC 6 Music.

To celebrate the release of his upcoming album ‘Pigna’ Yarni is throwing a free party in Sheffield on Saturday June 4th, the free event will be hosted at Sidney & Matilda in the new ‘Forest Room', forming part of the Sidney Summer Weekender.

The show will see Yarni debut his new live set in which he blends electronic sounds with live instrumentation with the help of his close collaborator Jonoa assisting on sax and percussion.

Yarni will perform live arrangements of tracks from last year's album ‘Boro’, the upcoming album ‘Pigna’ and his forthcoming album with his friend Give Me Monaco.

In between the performance Yarni will provide a soundtrack of music which has influenced his journey so far.

For more details on the ‘Pigna’ album launch party, go visit here: https://www.facebook.com/events/509714717313476