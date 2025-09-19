Will there be any finals twists in the road to this weekend’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza event on Friday Night SmackDown?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just one more sleep until the WWE’s latest PLE takes place - Wrestlepalooza.

But before then, WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to build further anticipation - and animosity - ahead of this weekend’s event.

Here is what has been confirmed so far for this evening’s episode, and what time you’ll need to tune in to watch live in the UK.

Just one more WWE show before their debut Wrestlepalooza event takes place this weekend, and it’s already looking to be an interesting go-home show before the superstars collide in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While John Cena won’t be making an appearance this evening, his nemesis (going all the way back to their OVW days) is set to make an appearance after levelling one of Cena’s fans (who attests still he is still his childhood hero), while after Cody Rhodes made his return to the Blue brand next week, what will the WWE’s All-American Quarterback have to see regarding his opponent this weekend, ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ Drew McIntyre?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sami Zayn also once again is set to demonstrate why fans keep calling him one of the workhorses of the company, as the US Open Challenge returns this week, after getting the blessings of a former US champion who proceeded to offer an open challenge as and when for the title - John Cena.

Plus, know Nick Aldis, there might be a few surprises dropped on social media as and when we get closer to showtime, but for now, here’s your WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview, UK start time, and the next huge WWE events to take place after Wrestlepalooza comes to its conclusion.

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK this evening?

Gone are those earlier starts we were privileged to have during the WWE’s European dates - but for those wanting to catch this evening’s episode live, it’s scheduled to start from 1am BST on Netflix on September 20. On-demand repeats of the show will be available shortly after its broadcast.

What has been announced for far for WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

The US Open Challenge takes place once again this evening, as Sami Zayn defends his US Championship against Carmelo Hayes on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. | WWE

United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) v Carmelo Hayes

Sami Zayn has been a fighting champion since restarting the United States Championship Open Challenge, and he'll face a stiff test tonight against the rising star, Carmelo Hayes. Hayes has made it clear that he's looking for singles success on the main roster, and defeating a champion like Zayn would be a career-defining moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With The Miz's recent attempts to keep Hayes focused on tag team gold, will Carmelo be able to keep his focus and walk out as champion, or will Zayn once again find a way to retain his title?

Brock Lesnar is set to appear

Brock Lesnar is back for a second straight week on the blue brand, and his previous appearance left a lasting impression. After hitting an F-5 on R-Truth, ‘The Beast’ will undoubtedly have more to say about his upcoming match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

With Cena not currently advertised for the show, Lesnar may once again create havoc, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him target another unsuspecting superstar. Will he have anything to say about his long-time rival, or will R-Truth once again try to step up to the plate on behalf of his childhood hero?

Cody Rhodes is also set to appear

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre this weekend, but what will he say to rally the WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown? | Elsa/Getty Images

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return to SmackDown after a shocking appearance last week, where he saved Randy Orton from Drew McIntyre. After McIntyre's brutal attack on Rhodes on August 8, ‘The American Nightmare’ is back with revenge on his mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he prepares to defend his title against McIntyre, Rhodes will surely have a target on his back. Tonight, he'll address the WWE Universe and McIntyre before their title showdown.

What’s the next huge WWE event after this weekend’s Wrestlepalooza?

There’s a huge NXT show taking place at the end of September before the WWE heads back overseas once again; NXT No Mercy is scheduled to take place on September 27, and will once again be streamed in the UK by Netflix.

However, the big two brands will be heading to Perth, Australia, in October when the company brings their annual Crown Jewel event to the RAC Arena on October 11, with the event set to include the men’s and women’s world champions from each respective brand squaring off to win the coveted Crown Jewel title.

All Elite Wrestling See AEW live in Cardiff or Manchester this December (aff) £ 31.50 Buy now Buy now All Elite Wrestling brings its hard-hitting TV tapings to the UK this winter, with two major shows lined up for British fans. AEW Collision hits Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Saturday 13 December, while AEW Dynamite comes to Manchester’s Co-op Live on Wednesday 17 December. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster – prices start at just £31.50. Book AEW Collision or Dynamite tickets here via Ticketmaster Both events are part of AEW’s December UK tour, which follows their sold-out Forbidden Door show at London’s O2 Arena. The Cardiff event will be a televised edition of AEW Collision, while the Manchester show will feature a live taping of AEW Dynamite, the company’s flagship programme.