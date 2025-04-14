Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The go-home show before WreslteMania 41 takes place at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento this evening

It’s the go-home episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas.

Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance ahead of his triple threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

AJ Styles is also looking to gain momentum ahead of his match against Logan Paul as he takes on Karrion Kross this evening.

Here’s your preview for WWE Raw on Netflix this evening, what time it starts in the UK and the current matches scheduled for WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

We're on the final stretch of the Road to WrestleMania 41 this week, with WWE Raw presenting its last episode before the Showcase of the Immortals.

The two-day event, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada , may still have some surprises in store, as some fans online feel this year’s build-up has been somewhat 'flat' compared to previous years. However, considering the past two WrestleManias were built around Cody Rhodes finishing his story , maintaining that level of momentum is a high bar.

But what if this year's WrestleMania isn't the closing of a chapter, but the beginning of a new one? What if John Cena does the unthinkable (contrary to bookmakers' predictions) and wins the Undisputed WWE Championship, then threatens to retire it as he suggested weeks ago? Could we be heading into a Summer of Cena, with the roster's top stars vying to prevent Cena from retiring with sports entertainment's most coveted prize?

Perhaps tonight's episode will offer more clarity on Cena's intentions if he wins. He is scheduled to appear this week on WWE Smackdown.

In any case, the Road to WrestleMania 41 might still hold a few surprises. Here's how to tune in to watch tonight's episode on Netflix in the UK and what has been announced for WWE Raw so far.

WWE Raw preview - April 15 2025

Your OTC will be on hand to discuss his upcoming three-way bout at WrestleMania 41 on the final episode of WWE Raw before the Showcase of the Immortals/ | Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Tribal Chief Arrives Before The Grandest Stage

Just days before his monumental Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will make his presence felt on the final Raw. The Head of the Table will undoubtedly have words regarding his upcoming clash, especially after the shocking alliance between CM Punk and Paul Heyman .

What will Reigns have to say as the tension reaches its peak before The Showcase of the Immortals? Tune in to find out!

AJ Styles Looks to Silence Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has been relentless in his attempts to provoke a more aggressive side of AJ Styles ahead of The Phenomenal One's WrestleMania encounter with Logan Paul . Tired of Kross's mind games, Styles has challenged him to a match on this final Raw.

Will Styles succeed in showing The Harbinger of Doom just how dangerous he can be, or will Kross's tactics pay off as WrestleMania looms?

What time is WWE Raw on in the UK this evening?

The final WWE Raw before Wrestlemania 41 is scheduled to air on Netflix in the UK this evening at 1am BST on April 15 2025, with repeat presentations available on demand after the conclusion of the broadcast.

What is the current card for Wrestlemania 41 this weekend?

It’s been quite the hive of activity leading into the week before WrestleMania 41, and with WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown this week presenting their ‘go home’ shows before the Showcase of the Immortals, no doubt there might be one or two matches to be announced.

However, as of writing this Monday morning, the following matches are scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Night 1 (April 19 2025)

Roman Reigns v CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) v Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) v Jacob Fatu

Jade Cargill v Naomi

Rey Mysterio v El Grande Americano

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) v The New Day

Night 2 (April 20 2025)

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v John Cena

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) v Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre v Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) v Penta v Finn Balor v Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles v Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) v Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

What do you think of the build up to this year’s WrestleMania? Do you think it’s been riveting or do you think it’s felt a little flat? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.