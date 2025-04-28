Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will the WWE Universe receive more answers this week after a chaotic shift in alliances since WrestleMania?

WWE Raw comes to you from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri this evening.

Following the conclusion of the Raw after WrestleMania, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are set to speak alongside their recent ‘acquisition,’ Bron Breakker.

Plus, we’ll get to hear why Becky Lynch turned to Lyra Valkyria after tagging up at WrestleMania 41, and Logan Paul is set to make an appearance this evening.

It feels like a seismic shift in the WWE after the events of WrestleMania 41, as a new 'dangerous' alliance has formed on Monday Night Raw .

Following the shocking events of Night One at WrestleMania last weekend, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman addressed their reasons the next night. To be fair, like all good villains, they had some valid points.

But what truly shocked viewers was the apparent formation of a new alliance during last week's Raw. When CM Punk and Roman Reigns confronted Rollins, former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker speared Reigns, preventing an attack on Rollins, and all three left the ringside area together.

Has Seth Rollins, the 'Architect,' devised a new battle plan to deal with his rivals CM Punk and Roman Reigns? Or has Paul Heyman made Breakker an offer he couldn't refuse?

We hope to find more answers to these questions, and explore why Becky Lynch was so eager to turn on her former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria , as Raw takes place in Kansas City this evening. Here's how you can watch the show live in the United Kingdom.

WWE Raw preview - April 28 2025

Will Paul Heyman or Seth Rollins reveal details what has led Bron Breakker to join their new, 'dangerous' alliance tonight on WWE Raw? | WWE

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to Speak

Following a Raw that shook things up after WrestleMania, the WWE Universe will hear directly from Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and the Wiseman, Paul Heyman. Tune in live to see what these three have to say tonight, including what led to Breakker teaming up with Rollins and Heyman the night after Wrestlemania 41.

Becky Lynch Addresses Her Attack on Lyra Valkyria

The WWE Universe awaits Becky Lynch's explanation after her surprising assault on the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. After winning the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41 only to lose them the next night, what will "The Man" have to say about her actions?

Rhea Ripley Faces Off Against Roxanne Perez

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as two of WWE's brightest stars, Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez , go head-to-head. After her WrestleMania 41 loss to Women's World Champion IYO SKY , Ripley is hungry to climb back into title contention. Meanwhile, former two-time NXT Women's Champion Perez is eager to prove her main roster mettle.

Logan Paul Returns to Raw

Fresh off his significant victory against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41, "The Maverick" Logan Paul is set to appear live on Raw tonight. What will the outspoken Superstar have in store when he takes the microphone and will Karrion Kross make his presence known again this evening?

What time is WWE Raw screening on Netflix in the UK tonight?

It’s another one for the night owls or early birds today, as WWE Raw airs live on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am BST on April 29 2025, with the show available on-demand shortly after the broadcast.

Have any matches been announced for WWE Backlash so far?

Just the one match has been announced for far for WWE Backlash , taking place the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. However, it’s a huge match which sees St Louis’ own Randy Orton challenge “The Last Real Champion” John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

WWE Backlash 2025 - matches announced so far

WWE Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) v Randy Orton

When is WWE Backlash and will it be on Netflix in the UK?

WWE Backlash is set to take place on May 10 2025, and will be screening live on Netflix in the United Kingdom with an estimated start time (as of writing) of 12am on May 11 2025, with repeat screenings available after the broadcast.

