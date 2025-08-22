The first of the WWE’s upcoming European events takes place this evening with Friday Night SmackDown

The WWE start their European vacation with Friday Night SmackDown coming from Dublin, Ireland this evening.

John Cena is set to make one final appearance in the country, while The Miz and Carmelo Hayes take on the Motor City Machine Guns.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s episode on Netflix, including a different start time for the Blue brand tonight.

The WWE’s long-awaited return to Europe this evening, with only one week until the company’s PLE debut in Paris, France.

Friday Night SmackDown this evening emanates from Dublin, Ireland, before the company hits the road throughout the next week with dates in Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Cardiff, with a WWE Monday Night Raw taping taking place at the bp pulse in Birmingham just after the weekend.

Which means, for us European members of the WWE Universe, a couple of earlier nights to catch all the action - including this evening.

So what’s in store for us on the next episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and what time is it set to start this evening?

What time is WWE Friday Night SmackDown starting in the UK tonight?

It’s set to be a nice, early episode once again! With the show taking place in Ireland, WWE Friday Night SmackDown is starting at 8pm BST on Netflix, with repeats on demand available shortly after broadcast.

What has been announced so far for Friday Night SmackDown?

John Cena returns to Dublin, Ireland - one last time

John Cena makes his final appearance in Ireland as a WWE superstar, as Friday Night SmackDown takes place in Dublin this evening. | Elsa/Getty Images

It’s set to be a bittersweet moment for Irish WWE fans, as John Cena’s retirement tour makes its way to the Emerald Isle tonight.

With only a select few dates remaining before we bid farewell to, easily, one of modern wrestling’s “Mount Rushmore” picks, the record-setting WWE champion will no doubt not have time “just” to entertain fans in Ireland one last time.

He’s scheduled to face Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE, and knowing the social media star, he’ll no doubt, somehow, make his presence known to ensure he has a psychological advantage over Cena.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs Melo Don’t Miz (The Miz & Carmelo Hayes)

Momentum swings back in the favour of The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, after a successful tag-team victory over Fraxiom last week. They’re set to square off against the former WWE Tag Team Champion, the Motor City Machine Guns, in what could see them vie for contention in the stacked Blue brand’s tag team division.

But the MCMG are hungry to reclaim the titles that they feel (rightly so) they didn’t lose fairly in the first place. But who would want to take a shot at the current champions - The Wyatt Sicks?

Just as importantly, will The Miz snatch another victory from his tag team partner again this week?

Aleister Black v R-Truth

Don’t let R-Truth’s return to the comedic great we knew and love fool you - lurking underneath that smile still beats the heart of Ron “The Truth” Killings.

The playful, chaotic return of R-Truth has been a feel-good story for the WWE Universe, but not everyone is amused. Aleister Black has had enough of the games and interruptions. Having already taken issue with R-Truth's supporters, the brooding superstar now sets his sights on the source of his frustrations himself.

When the light goes out, will R-Truth remember how to fight for his life?

What is the current card for WWE’s Clash in Paris PLE?

Two more matches have been added to next weekend’s Premium Live Event in Paris, France.

Alongside Seamus facing Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match, The OTC, Roman Reigns, will go one-on-one against the man who stole his Jordans - Bronson Reed.

World Heavyweight Championship - Fatal Four Way: Seth Rollins (c) v CM Punk v Jey Uso v LA Knight

John Cena v Logan Paul

Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook: Seamus v Rusev

Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed

