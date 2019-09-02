Writer and photographer Simon Corble’s live show depicts poetry of Peak District in sound and vision
The award-winning playwright, poet, photographer and performer Simon Corble pulls together his varied talents into a unique evening of Peak District experiences, based on his new book, White Light White Peak.
Starting in the depths of a snowy winter, both book and live performance are a journey through a White Peak year, including encounters with the weather, wildlife and people; some amusing, some thought-provoking and many involving a springer spaniel or two.
Simon, who lives in Monyash, delivers his poems from memory and in a conversational style, described as more like miniature short stories, complete with twists and some happy endings.
The White Light is all in Simon's monochrome photography: atmospheric landscapes, wildlife shots and enigmatic moments, projected on to a screen.
Bakewell Town Hall and Buxton’s Green Man Gallery are also hosting a travelling exhibition of prints, which opens in Bakewell on September 10.
Local dates include Royal Oak, Wirksworth on September 10, Local Theatre, Sheffield on September 11-12 and Bakewell Town Hall Se ptember 13. Details: www.whitelightwhitepeak.com