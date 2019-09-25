WIN Marvel Universe LIVE! family tickets to see superheroes in action at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

The Avengers including the Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and Black Widow will join The Guardians of The Galaxy and Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, to defend the universe against a host of infamous super villains.

Marvel Universe LIVE! is on a 2019 world tour including seven performances over four days at its only Yorkshire stop – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, from Thursday to Sunday, October 10 to 13.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats - tickets are £24.20 to £55. Buy in person from Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Following a successful first tour, Marvel Universe LIVE! - produced by Feld Entertainment - is back on tour with an all new storyline, with some never before seen characters, in an epic battle of good versus evil.

This time the superheroes are in a race against time to recover an all powerful Wand of Watoomb.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! for the first time on an out-of-this-world crusade against the scheming Nebula, who teams up with conniving villains Loki and Green Goblin.

The show also features cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and latest state-of-the-art 3D video projection mapping.

With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.

Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!, said: “The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.

"Audiences will be left on the edge of their seats as they witness the outrageous stunts and fight sequences in a truly memorable experience that puts fans at the centre of the action."

We have five family of four tickets to be won - each winning party to include at least one supervising adult and two children.

Performance dates and times to be confirmed.

For a chance to win use our secure online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompMARVEL19

Winners will be chosen at random and notified after deadline, noon on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and Feld Entertainment for the purposes of alerting winners and distributing prizes. We respect your privacy and your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

UK entrants only. Transport not included. Only one entry per person, per entry method allowed. Party must include at least one supervising adult. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. See www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions. JPIMedia privacy Policy: https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy

* The UK tour is also visiting Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham from September until December 2019.

