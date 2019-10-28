WIN family tickets to Disney On Ice 100 Years Of Magic at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

It all started with a mouse and almost a century later Disney is still grabbing the public’s affection like never before.

So get ready for the celebration of the century at the Arena from Wednesday to Sunday, November 6 to 10.

GUARANTEE TICKETS: Buy tickets at £19.80 to £50.60. Available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656.

A cast of over 50 of Disney’s most beloved characters, led by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses and Princes, will bring to life 14 stories featuring the likes of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin and Toy Story 4 - with new character, Forky, making his first UK appearance on ice.

The sing-along score of over 30 classic songs includes classics Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Let It Go, At Last I See the Light, A Whole New World and more.

This is Feld Entertainment’s largest touring ice production with a score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets, set to wow families and leave them with memories to last a lifetime.

WIN FAMILY TICKETS

We have five family of four tickets to be won - each winning party to include at least one supervising adult.

Performance dates and times to be confirmed.

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years Of Magic

Winners will be chosen at random and notified after deadline, which is noon on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Toy Story

Mickey and Minnie

Aladdin and the Genies