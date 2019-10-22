WIN: Family ticket and meet Grandpa’s Great Escape cast at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - plus signed books and DSA tour

If you do you could soon be landing fabulous prizes to celebrate the stage version of David Walliams' book Grandpa's Great Escape coming to the region this Christmas.

One lucky winner will get a family ticket for four to see the show and meet the cast at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, where there will be performances on Sunday, December 29, at 1pm and 4pm.

A full set of David Walliams’ books signed by the man himself will also be included.

The prize also includes an exclusive behind the scenes tour of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, including the air traffic control tower, the fire station, its award-winning Premier Lounge plus a special visit to the famous Vulcan Bomber stationed at the airport.

To enter this competition, run by DSA and FlyDSA Arena, you simply need to tell them your favourite grandparent escape story in less than 150 words.

It may be a story passed down generations or from your own childhood. Deadline is November 29, 2019.

ENTER HERE: Entry is via online, where you will find full terms and conditions - CLICK HERE.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for Grandpa’s Great Escape at the FlyDSA Arena priced £52.35, £41.15 & £29.95 (including fees) - call 0114 256 5656 or buy online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Grandpa’s Great Escape, illustrated by Tony Ross, is the story of a boy called Jack trying to rescue his confused Grandpa, a former World War II flying ace, from a retirement home, Twilight Towers, run by an evil matron.

Published by HarperCollins in 2015 it has gone on to sell over two million copies around the world.

The live version of the kids’ favourite will star actor and comedian Nigel Planner as Grandpa in this first ever stage adaptation to tour UK arenas.

The stage design will see arenas around the UK transformed into London and its landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the River Thames, from thousands of feet in the sky, as Grandpa’s life size Spitfire soars through the air.

The set has been created by entertainment architects Stufish Productions (Beyonce & Jay Z, Madonna, The Rolling Stones). The script adaptation of the book has been written by Kevin Cecil (Little Britain & Gangsta Granny television film).

David Walliams, who is not appearing in person at the event, said: “Grandpa's Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book. We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.

"Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum. It's great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale.

"I'm delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa's Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script. I couldn't be more excited about it!”

Grandpa’s Great Escape, which has been translated into 39 languages received a wealth of glowing reviews with the Evening Standard declaring Walliams as “the new Roald Dahl”, while The Times describe the story as “a beguilingly funny, original and thought-provoking tale… hilarious”.