Whitby Goth Weekend: 17 photographs from the final day of the festival

A seaside town in North Yorkshire is about to bid farewell to thousands of people who travelled there to take part in a goth festival.

Goths, punks and steampunks got dressed up in elaborate outfits, make up and masks for the latest Whitby Goth Weekend.

The event brings people together from around the world twice a year to celebrate gothic culture, music and fashion

It features two nights of live music and an alternative market with over 100 stalls.

The Whitby Goth Weekend was first held in 1994 when founder Jo Hampshire arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.

It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.

Last year, the town marked the 125th anniversary of the novel by breaking the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

Here are some of the best photographs from the final day of Whitby Goth Weekend.

Thousands attended the festival in Whitby this year

A couple showing off their outfits on Whitby's 199 steps

Goths, punks and steampunks descended on the town for the world-famous event

Two steampunks in top hats climb Whitby's 199 steps