What's on in Sheffield next week? Events include British rapper Stormzy's tour and singer Paul Carrack's concert

Stormzy – Utilita Arena Sheffield

British rapper and songwriter Stormzy will finally get to perform in Sheffield following two prior postponements of his performance.

As part of his huge UK tour, the rapper will perform some of his best hits at Sheffield Arena from his acclaimed debut ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’ right to his latest releases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK rapper and songwriter, Stormzy, performs at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday March 18 as part of his rescheduled world tour.

Being the proud possessor of over 25 awards, including two BRIT awards, the popular and symbolic icon is sure to give fans a night to remember.

The show will be performed at the Sheffield Arena on Friday March 18 and tickets remain valid from the rescheduled show.

For more information and tickets, visit here.

Russell Brand: 33 – Sheffield City Hall

British comedian and actor, Russell Brand, performs his brand new stand up comedy show at Sheffield City Hall on Monday March 14.

The comedian performs as part of his extensive UK tour of his stand up show called ‘33’ in which he explores the strangeness of the past 18 months.

In the promotional teaser for his show, the show is said to dive into Russell Brand’s thoughts and comedy sketches of “strangeness of the last 18 months: what have we learned and not learned? And how do you ‘get back to normal’ if you’ve never been normal?

Taking place next week, a recommended age guideline of 16 and over is given.

For more information and tickets, visit here.

Paul Carrack in Concert – Sheffield City Hall

English singer and songwriter Paul Carrack performs at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday March 19 as he returns to delight his fans with an extensive 24 date tour across the UK.

In a BBC documentary about his fantastic 50-year career, Paul was dubbed as ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’.

Throughout his career, Paul has blessed us with million selling songs, such as ‘How Long’ by ACE, ‘Tempted’ by Squeeze, and ‘Living Years’ by Mike and the Mechanics.

He now brings his hometown gig to Sheffield where he will perform some of his greatest songs and hits in his 2022 concert tour.

For more information and tickets, visit here.

Dispatches on the Red Dress: Rowan Rheingans – Sheffield Crucible Theatre Studio

Award winning fiddle-player, banjoist, songwriter and theatre-maker Rowan Rheingans comes to Sheffield Studio Theatre on Saturday March 19 with her performance: Dispatches on the Red Dress.

The folk musician will, by unravelling the joy and pain from her Grandmother’s youth in 1940s Germany, celebrate subtle acts of resistance and asks a troubling question for our present time: can hope for the future be found in the darkest pockets of our history?

This incredible show features fascinating storytelling, with live fiddle and banjo song, that explores the memory, identity, joy, trauma, sorrow and war.

The breathtaking narrative explores history and her grandmother’s youth and brings innovation to British folk.