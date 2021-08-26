What you need to know if you’re heading to Leeds Festival from Sheffield this weekend

Taking place over the bank holiday weekend, Leeds Festival officially opens on Friday, August 27 and closes on Sunday, August 29.

Tickets are now sold out for the festival, which is taking place at Bramham Park in Leeds.

Liam Gallagher, KSI, Stormzy, Post Malone, Biffy Clyro, Sigrid and Becky Hill are just a few of the artists who will be performing across various stages.

Crowds at Leeds Festival in 2019.

There are a few changes to Leeds Festival this year in the form of its Covid-19 entry requirements.

All ticket holders aged 11 and over must demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing either:

Proof of full vaccination (both doses received; with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival)

Proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival

Proof of natural immunity based on a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

You can show your Covid-19 status easily via the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app.

There is also the opportunity to get vaccinated, as pop-up clinics will be on site throughout the weekend.

Food and drink traders will also be operating on cashless payments. For other traders, cashless payments are preferred.

As always though, festival-goers will be subject to searches of their vehicles, bags and their person.

It is advised that you do not bring a bag into the arena, as there may be long queues. If you do wish to bring a bag however, ensure that it is no bigger than A4 (8.27”x11.69”).

There are items which are not permitted in either the campsite or arena and they include aerosols over 250ml, air horns and megaphones, gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide), animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs), drones, fireworks and paper lanterns. A full list is available on the website.

There are various camping options available and there are lockers with USB ports for phone charging, but remember to bring your own USB cable.

If you are travelling to Leeds from Sheffield by car, the route to the festival will be signposted from Junction 41 Northbound.

If you are travelling by train, there is a shuttle bus service that departs from outside Leeds Train Station, on Sovereign Square Park.

All ages are welcome to the festival but there are entry restrictions for under 16s and bringing young children is not advised. ID may be required upon entry to the event.

Leeds Festival is continuing to work in close partnership with Attitude is Everything, a charity set up to help improve deaf and disabled people’s access to live music, to ensure the event is accessible for all.

Anyone requiring to use access facilities can submit a form beforehand.

In keeping with its mission to keep green, the festival has a range of environmentally friendly initiatives in place, and it is advised to “only bring what you can take home with you”.