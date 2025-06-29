An incredibly new art piece that could be the city’s biggest yet is nearing completion.

The two complementary pieces on the side of the Wellington Street NCP car park are being designed by artists Insa and Rob Lee.

This artistic duo had been wanting to work together for many years, and when the opportunity presented itself to take on the mammoth task in Sheffield they jumped at the opportunity.

“Me and Rob have known each other’s art for a while, but we met properly last year,” Insa told The Star.

“We said it would be great to collaborate and wanted to work together - the last time I painted in Sheffield was in the late 90s.

“So we were chatting about it and then from that conversation he came back and made it happen.”

A massive new street art project on Wellington Street is nearing completion. | Dean Atkins

The project was partially organised by Sheffield Inspires, with local businesses providing funding.

Insa added: “Obviously a lot goes into doing a wall of this size

“It doesn’t happen for free, it takes a fair bit of logistics.

“So through several rounds of meetings they worked out that local businesses would collaborate and chip in to make it happen and I got a very excited phone call from Rob one day saying they wanted us to paint it.

“People are on board now and know the positive impact murals can have. You know, they have a choice of having a very old, 60s, dark brown brick building or some artwork and art in public.

“I don’t need to explain how important that is for everybody - even if it’s on a subconscious level, it elevates people’s lives if they’re exposed to creativity.”

The pair were given a loose brief of ‘rivers and hills’, with Insa saying they had ‘free reign to interpret that however we wanted’.

And while both are working on their own designs, they’ve collaborated and shared inspirations to make two pieces that work well together side by side.

The works should be finished next week, with Insa adding his signature style of AR gifs - where through a QR code people can see the painting move while looking at it through their phone cameras - in the future.

He said: “When I saw the building it kinds of dictated what I do.

“So there’s 95 panels in total, and so to work with the architecture I thought I’d use those as the individual frames. So it will be frame animation of water.

“You could say it’s just water, but its also a kind of reflection on time - so I want in this painting people to be kind of immersed in this idea of time.”