Watch: Video shows first peek behind the barriers at Sheffield Euro 2024 fan park
These are the first views of the new Sheffield fan park, being put in place for Euro 24.
Sited on Devonshire Green, the gantry for the giant screen that will be at the heart of the action from tomorrow can clearly be seen already in place as work continues apace.
A large number of picnic tables can also be seen inside the black barrier which has been built around the site. A set of small goal posts is also visible.
The black barrier has sealed off an area including the popular Devonshire Green car park today.
The fan park will be completed in time for the opening match of the tournament, Germany v Scotland, which is due to be played on Friday evening.
Admission to the fan zone will be ticketed for England games, including VIP and general admission offerings. Non-England games will also be screened inside ‘Fan City’ with admission free for those games.
For more information, and ticket information for England’s matches visit www.fancity.co.uk and follow @fancityuk on social media for the latest updates and announcements.
