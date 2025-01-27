Watch: Video shows Banksy artwork print set alight and burned in Sheffield
The picture was set on fire and burned in front of an audience at the end of an exhibition by the Sheffield artist Robin Loxley.
As part of the exhibition, it was placed in a skip with other items.
The video shows the work as it appeared in the exhibition, and then shows it set alight and burned.
The exhibition at Forge Warehouse, on Effingham Road, Sheffield, ran from January 17 to 19, and January 23 to 26.
The work that was burned was a screen print that was used in a shop for advertising sales of prints, which had been gifted to Robin Loxley, who burned it as part of his art
