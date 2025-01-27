Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a ‘Banksy’ was set alight and destroyed in Sheffield last night after an art exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture was set on fire and burned in front of an audience at the end of an exhibition by the Sheffield artist Robin Loxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artwork had been given to the artist to be used at the exhibition.

As part of the exhibition, it was placed in a skip with other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video shows the work as it appeared in the exhibition, and then shows it set alight and burned.

The exhibition at Forge Warehouse, on Effingham Road, Sheffield, ran from January 17 to 19, and January 23 to 26.

You can read more about the show here.

The work that was burned was a screen print that was used in a shop for advertising sales of prints, which had been gifted to Robin Loxley, who burned it as part of his art