Watch: Sheffield filmmaker shares inspiration behind award-winning short film ‘Safe’
An independent Sheffield filmmaker has shared the inspiration behind her new and award-winning short film, ‘Safe’.
The film, directed by Debbie Howard who runs Big Buddha Films in Sheffield, depicts women’s necessary vigilance to personal safety in their day-to-day lives - even while doing something as simple as waiting for a bus.
Safe has already picked up Best Director and Best Screenplay at the BAFTA qualifying Aesthetica Short Film Festival in York, and a Best Actor award at Seville Indie Film Festival.
It has recently been accepted for Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.
She said: “Women behave in a way, even if it isn't what we want to do, in order to keep ourselves safe. You appease and placate people, and do what it takes to come out of it harmed.
“Something which has interested me is that instinct we have as women. How, from a very young age, we have this inbuilt protection in order to keep ourselves safe.”
Debbie has spoken to The Star about her personal experience which inspired the film.
