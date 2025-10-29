A trio of rescued cubs are beginning to form a pride in Doncaster.

This video captures an orphaned lion from Ukraine playing with others of his kind for the first time after being rescued from war-torn Kyiv and brought to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The heart-warming moment marked a huge milestone in the rehabilitation of Oleg, who was saved from private ownership, and siblings Rafael and Shanti, who were found abandoned beside their dying mother.

Rangers watched tearfully as the young lions tentatively began to play together, chasing a ball and exploring their new home in Doncaster.

The three were transported separately on a 1,700-mile journey from Kyiv to South Yorkshire, with rangers carefully reintroducing them through a mesh fence to get used to one another’s scent.

After several weeks of patient acclimatisation, they were finally allowed to mix for the first time.

Although not yet fully integrated, the one-year-old lions are adjusting well and are expected to eventually live as a pride in the park’s Lion Country reserves.

Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at the park, said: “It has taken weeks and several stages, but we’re so happy to see the three getting along with each other. It’s going as well as we had hoped.

“Rafael and Shanti initially seemed apprehensive when they first came across Oleg’s scent, but with time and patience, they’re now comfortable and playful together. As Oleg was raised by humans, he has longed for this connection and seems so excited to play with the siblings.

“We’re so proud to have facilitated this.”

The WildLife Foundation, the charity arm of the park, coordinated the 2,000-mile mission to bring the lions to their new home.

It is the third lion rescue carried out by the park, which has saved 17 lions over the years and rehomed them in its seven-acre, purpose-built habitat.

Cheryl Williams, Trustee of The WildLife Foundation, said: “It’s so rewarding to see the rescue going as smoothly as planned and delightful seeing the lions socialising and having fun.

“We hope to give them the quality of life they deserve, and we want to thank everyone whose donations made this possible.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park first became known for its lion rescues 15 years ago, when it saved 13 African lions from appalling conditions in Romania in an operation that won international praise.

That success inspired a second mission last year, which saw Aysa and her cubs - Emi, Santa and Teddi - relocated from a sanctuary in Poland after being abandoned in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

They are now thriving in Doncaster.

During the Russian invasion, many animals were left without food, water or shelter, terrified by constant bombing.

Dr MacDonald added: “While they are still getting to know each other and settle in, the lions are currently in quarantine.

“We’re excited for the day our guests can meet this playful trio in their pride, but for now we’re taking it slowly and working on fully integrating them behind the scenes.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which places conservation at the heart of its mission, offers visitors close-up encounters with rare and endangered species including Amur leopards, giraffes, sea lions and black rhinos.

Its adjoining Yorkshire Wildlife Resort features The Hex Wildlife Hotel and The Yorkshire Hive - a shopping, dining and entertainment village that attracts visitors from across the UK.