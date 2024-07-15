Watch: Indian dancers take to stage as Weston Park holds big Sheffield festival
As well as South Asian foods and crafts, outside Weston Park Museum, the park also saw an Indian dancing display taking place in the bandstand.
Indian dancers from Sunrit Culture group performed several routines in the facility, which is captured on video here.
After a short introduction by Sheffield’s lord mayor Coun Jayne Dunn, the dancers took to the stage for an enthusiastic crowd. some having brought chairs to sit in to watch the proceedings.
Take a look at the introduction and the dancing in our video.
