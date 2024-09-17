Watch: Come with us on a tour of the best street art and murals in Sheffield city centre

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 05:03 BST
There are impressive pieces of street art and murals all over Sheffield.

Lots of them jump out at you, but for others, you have to know where to look.

Join us for a tour of the art you can find in and around the city centre, including Peachzz’ Kingfisher mural on Carver Street and the much-loved Joan of Arc on London Road.

Have we missed any of your favourites off the list?

Watch this video to learn more about some of the best-known artworks in the centre.

The website Sheffield Street Art has documented many of the dates of these artworks, and regularly adds updates with new photos.

