Wartime drama Greyhounds on stage at Sheffield theatre
Historical theatre company Time & Again are bringing their acclaimed show Greyhounds to Sheffield to help commemorate 80 years since the start of World War Two.
The year is 1941 and rehearsals for Henry V are underway...
Greyhounds entwines Shakespeare's famous story of 'warlike Harry' with the everyday village life during World War Two.
Whilst the war rages above them, the residents of Shuttlefield village struggle to stage a production of Henry V to raise money for the Spitfire fund.
Writer Laura Crow said: “History is such a powerful tool. It allows us to reflect and learn from what's gone before whilst illuminating what's happening right now.
“We love engaging our audiences by bringing these far gone periods of time vibrantly to life whilst shining a light on modern issues. A big anniversary like this makes telling a story like Greyhounds extra special.
“As a Northern company we're really excited to perform in Sheffield for the first time,” said Laura.
“Being given a platform to perform new writing is really important for emerging companies so we're really excited to come to the Local Theatre and be a part of the great work they're doing.”
Greyhounds will be on stage at The Local Theatre from October 9 -12 with shows at starting 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 (£5 concessions).