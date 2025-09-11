Warp films: National Television Awards success for Sheffield film producer as Adolescence wins big
Warp Films, based at South Street, Park Hill, took home the prestigious Best Drama award, for their massive Netflix hit, Adolescence.
The four part drama won on the basis of a public vote, ahead of other shows including Rivals, Mob Land, Code of Silence and Ludwig.
Executive producer Mark Herbert, from Warp, accepted the award alongside others involved in the show at the awards ceremony at the O2 in London, which was hosted by Joel Dommett.
The show's win follows its previous success, last month, when it was named Best Drama at the Edinburgh TV Awards.
Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.
Some locations in Sheffield are reported to have been used for filming.
Sheffield-based Warp’s previous projects include This is England, The Virtues and Everybody's Talking About Jamie