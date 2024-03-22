Vote now: Who is the funniest comedian to come out of Sheffield and South Yorkshire?

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 06:30 GMT

We’re never short of a joke in Sheffield – or anywhere else in South Yorkshire.

Over the years, the city has been home to some of the most hilarious comedians the world has ever seen, and if you look into the wider South Yorkshire area, the comedy heritage spills out into Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster too.

You can only vote once per email address. You can either choose one of the names we have suggested, or an entirely different choice. To vote for someone different, simply click on ‘other’ and fill in the box next to the name you have written.

While we all know about Michael Palin, whose work with Monty Python made him globally famous, and the Chuckle Brothers, who had generations of children rolling around laughing through Chucklevision. But there are many others born here, brought up here, or with other close links the the city, and we also have a great tradition of comedy clubs.

We’ve put together a gallery of 12 possible nominations who are among most famous comedians linked to Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

But you can vote in our poll for anyone you like.

We shall leave voting open for a week, to give people plenty of time to make their choice.

Then we will publish the results. Who will you choose?

Born and brought up near Ranmoor, Michael Palin was one of the stars of Monty Python's Flying Circus, making him one of the most famous comedians ever,. He was in the famous 'Parrot sketch' - perhaps the most famous comedy sketch ever.

Born and brought up near Ranmoor, Michael Palin was one of the stars of Monty Python's Flying Circus, making him one of the most famous comedians ever,. He was in the famous 'Parrot sketch' - perhaps the most famous comedy sketch ever. Photo: Chris Etchells

Former Abbeydale Grammar School pupil Bobby Knutt, pictured in the Lyceum panto as the Baron in Cinderella in 2007, made his name as a stand-up and was a regular on the TV show The Comedians, later well known for roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Benidorm. He died in 2017

Former Abbeydale Grammar School pupil Bobby Knutt, pictured in the Lyceum panto as the Baron in Cinderella in 2007, made his name as a stand-up and was a regular on the TV show The Comedians, later well known for roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Benidorm. He died in 2017 Photo: Roger Nadal

Also well known as a radio presenter on Radio Sheffield, Toby Foster, from Rotherham, was among the cast of Peter Kay's hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, and is well known in Sheffield as the stand-up comedy compere of the city's Last Laugh comedy club

Also well known as a radio presenter on Radio Sheffield, Toby Foster, from Rotherham, was among the cast of Peter Kay's hit sitcom Phoenix Nights, and is well known in Sheffield as the stand-up comedy compere of the city's Last Laugh comedy club Photo: Sarah Washbourn

