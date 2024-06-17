Voice of Moody Blues Justin Hayward brings tour to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Justin Hayward brings his tour to Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Live Nation/Kennedy Street have revealed that singer-songwriter Justin Hayward, rhe Voice of the Moody Blues, will extend his the Blue World Tour including a date in Halifax later this year.

Hayward said: “It’s always a privilege and a joy to be invited to play in the UK. I enjoyed the dates in March so much that I couldn’t wait to organise a return.

"I’m rediscovering songs I have written and sung over the years – some that I only lived with for a few days while they were being recorded.

"Now, I have a chance to experience the feelings that they gave me then, every night on stage, as well as including in our set the favourites that have been milestones on my musical journey.

"I’m joined by the ‘guitar genius’ that is Mike Dawes, along with Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould, two of the brightest talents in music.”

Hayward has enjoyed a career which is now in its fifth decade. He is best known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, whose hits include the masterful Nights in White Satin, Tuesday Afternoon, Question, The Voice and the US top 40 hits I Know You’re Out There Somewhere and In Your Wildest Dreams plus other classic, era and genre-defining hits.

These laid the foundation for the success story of the Moody Blues – as well as Hayward’s solo work – which continues to this day.

Already established as a songwriter, he joined the Moody Blues in 1966.

Hitting his stride immediately with Fly Me High, he followed it with Nights in White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon from the seminal album Days of Future Past.

The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide, which includes 18 platinum and gold LPs. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hayward created several solo albums such as Songwriter, Night Flight, Moving Mountains and Classic Blue with long-time friend Mike Batt and The View From the Hill.

He hit the top ten globally in 1978 with Forever Autumn – created for Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds album.

Hayward took to the stage and starred in its spectacular live production. His Spirits Of The Western Sky was followed by DVD Spirits … Live, which reached No1 on the Billboard Video chart.

All The Way followed – a compilation of solo work and live performances. In 2020, Justin took to YouTube for the Tuesday Afternoon Video Series where he performed and discussed many of his key tracks: this led to the digital album Tuesday Afternoons: The Audio Files.

Hayward continues to record new music; in 2021 releasing One Summer Day and My Juliette, and Living For Love in 2022.

The Blue World Tour dates represent a rare chance for Justin Hayward’s fans to connect with one of music’s keenest talents and to hear the music that he loves presented with a truly personal touch.