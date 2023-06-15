He’ll be hard to miss when he rolls into Sheffield, thanks to the hi-vis jackets in which the Britain’s Got Talent winner dazzled the nation.

The bundle of energy that is Viggo Venn has announced his debut UK tour, with the Norwegian comedian bringing his madcap antics to stage at The Leadmill this December – and he wants people to bring their own hi-vis vests. Fresh from winning the hit ITV talent show, Venn, who has been described as a ‘cross between Billy Connolly, Mr Bean and Vic Reeves’, is due to take his act to venues across the country between October 2023 and February 2024.

Venn, who judge Bruno Toniolo said had ‘created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean’, will perform at The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, in Sheffield city centre, on December 12, 2023, as part of the tour, with tickets now on sale.

Venn beat the amputee dancer Musa Motha and talented teenagers Lilliana Clifton and Cillian O’Connor to triumph in the 16th series of BGT earlier this month, securing £250,000 and a place at the Royal Variety Performance. Venn, who trained at the French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and was previously part of the double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown), wowed the judges and television viewers alike with his colourful jackets, balloons and delightful silliness which brought joy to the nation.

The Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. Photo: Andy Hollingworth

Announcing the tour, he said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!).”

To buy tickets for Viggo Venn’s UK tour, visit: https://viggovenn.seetickets.com/tour/viggo-venn.

Viggo Venn’s UK tour dates in full

OCTOBER 202323.10.23 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables

NOVEMBER 2023

12.11.23 ST ALBANS, Alban Arena

14.11.23 GLASGOW, Glasgow Pavilion

19.11.23 SALFORD, The Lowry Lyric Theatre

DECEMBER 2023

06.12.23 GUILDFORD, G Live

10.12.23 LONDON, Shaftesbury Theatre

12.12.23 SHEFFIELD, The Leadmill

13.12.23 NORWICH, Norwich Playhouse

16.12.23 BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome Concert Hall

17.12.23 BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth Pavilion

JANUARY 2024

12.01.24 SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre

13.01.24 EXETER, Corn Exchange

14.01.24 CARDIFF, New Theatre

19.01.24 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts

20.01.24 NOTTINGHAM, Nottingham Playhouse

31.01.24 SWINDON, Wyvern Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

02.02.24 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre and Opera House

10.02.24 WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal

13.02.24 LEEDS, City Varieties