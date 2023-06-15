News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Viggo Venn Sheffield: Britain's Got Talent winning comedian coming to The Leadmill as new tour is announced

He’ll be hard to miss when he rolls into Sheffield, thanks to the hi-vis jackets in which the Britain’s Got Talent winner dazzled the nation.
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

The bundle of energy that is Viggo Venn has announced his debut UK tour, with the Norwegian comedian bringing his madcap antics to stage at The Leadmill this December – and he wants people to bring their own hi-vis vests. Fresh from winning the hit ITV talent show, Venn, who has been described as a ‘cross between Billy Connolly, Mr Bean and Vic Reeves’, is due to take his act to venues across the country between October 2023 and February 2024.

Venn, who judge Bruno Toniolo said had ‘created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean’, will perform at The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, in Sheffield city centre, on December 12, 2023, as part of the tour, with tickets now on sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Venn beat the amputee dancer Musa Motha and talented teenagers Lilliana Clifton and Cillian O’Connor to triumph in the 16th series of BGT earlier this month, securing £250,000 and a place at the Royal Variety Performance. Venn, who trained at the French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and was previously part of the double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown), wowed the judges and television viewers alike with his colourful jackets, balloons and delightful silliness which brought joy to the nation.

Most Popular
    The Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. Photo: Andy HollingworthThe Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. Photo: Andy Hollingworth
    The Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. Photo: Andy Hollingworth

    Announcing the tour, he said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!).”

    To buy tickets for Viggo Venn’s UK tour, visit: https://viggovenn.seetickets.com/tour/viggo-venn.

    Viggo Venn’s UK tour dates in full

    OCTOBER 202323.10.23 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables

    The Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. He wants people to come wearing hi-vis jackets. Photo: Andy HollingworthThe Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. He wants people to come wearing hi-vis jackets. Photo: Andy Hollingworth
    The Britain's Got Talent winning comedian Viggo Venn is coming to The Leadmill in Sheffield on December 12, 2023, as part of his debut UK tour. He wants people to come wearing hi-vis jackets. Photo: Andy Hollingworth

    NOVEMBER 2023

    12.11.23 ST ALBANS, Alban Arena

    14.11.23 GLASGOW, Glasgow Pavilion

    19.11.23 SALFORD, The Lowry Lyric Theatre

    DECEMBER 2023

    06.12.23 GUILDFORD, G Live

    10.12.23 LONDON, Shaftesbury Theatre

    12.12.23 SHEFFIELD, The Leadmill

    13.12.23 NORWICH, Norwich Playhouse

    16.12.23 BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome Concert Hall

    17.12.23 BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth Pavilion

    JANUARY 2024

    12.01.24 SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre

    13.01.24 EXETER, Corn Exchange

    14.01.24 CARDIFF, New Theatre

    19.01.24 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts

    20.01.24 NOTTINGHAM, Nottingham Playhouse

    31.01.24 SWINDON, Wyvern Theatre

    FEBRUARY 2024

    02.02.24 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre and Opera House

    10.02.24 WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal

    13.02.24 LEEDS, City Varieties

    21.02.24 TAUNTON, Brewhouse.

    Related topics:SheffieldITV