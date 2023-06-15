The bundle of energy that is Viggo Venn has announced his debut UK tour, with the Norwegian comedian bringing his madcap antics to stage at The Leadmill this December – and he wants people to bring their own hi-vis vests. Fresh from winning the hit ITV talent show, Venn, who has been described as a ‘cross between Billy Connolly, Mr Bean and Vic Reeves’, is due to take his act to venues across the country between October 2023 and February 2024.
Venn, who judge Bruno Toniolo said had ‘created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean’, will perform at The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road, in Sheffield city centre, on December 12, 2023, as part of the tour, with tickets now on sale.
Venn beat the amputee dancer Musa Motha and talented teenagers Lilliana Clifton and Cillian O’Connor to triumph in the 16th series of BGT earlier this month, securing £250,000 and a place at the Royal Variety Performance. Venn, who trained at the French clown school École Philippe Gaulier and was previously part of the double act 'Zach and Viggo' with Zach Zucker (of Stamptown), wowed the judges and television viewers alike with his colourful jackets, balloons and delightful silliness which brought joy to the nation.
Announcing the tour, he said: “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi vis vests and nothing makes me happier! So excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!).”
To buy tickets for Viggo Venn’s UK tour, visit: https://viggovenn.seetickets.com/tour/viggo-venn.
Viggo Venn’s UK tour dates in full
OCTOBER 202323.10.23 MILTON KEYNES, The Stables
NOVEMBER 2023
12.11.23 ST ALBANS, Alban Arena
14.11.23 GLASGOW, Glasgow Pavilion
19.11.23 SALFORD, The Lowry Lyric Theatre
DECEMBER 2023
06.12.23 GUILDFORD, G Live
10.12.23 LONDON, Shaftesbury Theatre
12.12.23 SHEFFIELD, The Leadmill
13.12.23 NORWICH, Norwich Playhouse
16.12.23 BRIGHTON, Brighton Dome Concert Hall
17.12.23 BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth Pavilion
JANUARY 2024
12.01.24 SOUTHEND, Palace Theatre
13.01.24 EXETER, Corn Exchange
14.01.24 CARDIFF, New Theatre
19.01.24 COLCHESTER, Colchester Arts
20.01.24 NOTTINGHAM, Nottingham Playhouse
31.01.24 SWINDON, Wyvern Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
02.02.24 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre and Opera House
10.02.24 WINCHESTER, Theatre Royal
13.02.24 LEEDS, City Varieties
21.02.24 TAUNTON, Brewhouse.