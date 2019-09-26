VIDEO: Sheffield city centre turned into stage for university’s annual music festival
Sheffield city centre today saw itself transformed into a stage for a series of live music performances.
The University of Sheffield was hosting the fourth Sheffield Makes Music - an official part of BBC Music Day, an annual UK-wide programme of events celebrating the power of music.
The event saw a wide range of acts perform on Fargate, Orchard Square and Castlegate including Tixxy Bang, LIO, Surf Muscle, Before Breakfast and the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus.
Read More
University of Sheffield alumni, Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, formed a one-off ‘supergroup’ - including band member Ed Cosens and Kweku Sackey of K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade.
This special Sheffield/Ghanian fusion performance ended the day at the Big Yellow Bus on Fargate at 6.30pm.
Sheffield Makes Music was organised by the University of Sheffield in partnership with BBC Music Day and supported by Sheffield BID, Sheffield City Council, Orchard Square, Yellow Arch Studios and The Leadmill.