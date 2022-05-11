Venues and dates for Channel 4's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick's UK-wide tour

An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick will kick off on November 3 at Southend’s Cliff Pavilion and will see Noel travel to venues across the UK on the 23-date tour before culminating at
Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 1. Surprising, intriguing and inspiring, the show will leave audiences transfixed as he shares an insight into his extraordinary world with tales of the unique and wonderful animals and personal experiences which have shaped his life and world view.
Noel will share a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, demonstrating why love really is all that matters – and how our animal friends can teach us very important life lessons, which can make us better people.
Announcing the tour, Noel said: “I am so excited to be back on stage to share stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am. I hope that people from all kinds of backgrounds can learn from the experiences and events which have shaped me, including all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year.
"Our world can be a very challenging and stressful place - and I feel at a very deep level that I need to share the light I have experienced through my love of animals and their families with as many people as possible. It feels very important and urgent to me – right now in 2022. I know that the journey will be enlightening and entertaining for everyone who comes along. It’ll be an incredibly special night.”
There will be some unexpected surprises in this intimate show, alongside thoughts about the nature of stress and survival against the odds - and the future of humans and animals on our planet - that will truly give you cause to stop and think about your own future too.
Not to be missed, this story of pain and joy, darkness and hope, will give audiences a moment to reflect on their own life journey too. Noel continues to strive toward a more loving and understanding society for humans and animals alike - in a world that needs healing right now more than ever.
AN EVENING WITH NOEL FITZPATRICK - UK TOUR 2022
Thursday 3 November: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Friday 4 November: Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Saturday 5 November: Basingstoke, The Anvil
Sunday 6 November: Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Monday 7 November: London, The Palladium
Wednesday 9 November: Cheltenham, Town Hall
Thursday 10 November: Cardiff, St David’s Hall
Saturday 12 November: Hull, City Hall
Sunday 13 November: Salford, The Lowry
Tuesday 15 November: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Wednesday 16 November: Glasgow, Armadillo
Thursday 17 November: Stockton, Globe
Friday 18 November: Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
Saturday 19 November: Aberdeen, Music Hall
Monday 21 November: Bath, Forum
Wednesday 23November: Guildford, G Live
Thursday 24 November: Reading, Hexagon
Friday 25 November: Plymouth, Pavilions
Saturday 26 November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Sunday 27 November: Portsmouth, Guildhall
Tuesday 29 November: Birmingham, Town Hall
Wednesday 30 November: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thursday 1 December: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
