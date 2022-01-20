The world premiere of the play opens at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre on Tuesday, January 25, and runs until January 29.

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon, played by television favourite Nigel Harman (EastEnders, Hotel Babylon) and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu (played by Hannah Rose Caton) attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

With guidance from teacher and friend Professor Leigh Teabing, played by family favourite Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf, Death in Paradise), Langdon and Neveu embark on a breathless race through the streets of Europe. The pair must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

The best-selling novel and blockbuster story The Da Vinci Code is coming to Sheffield for an epic stage adaptation. Credit: Johan Persson