Two inventive folk acts join forces for Christmas show in Sheffield
Two of the English folk scene’s most inventive acts return to the stage in Sheffield with their acclaimed Christmas show.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:26 am
Trio Lady Maisery and duo Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith join forces for Awake Arise, which celebrates the riches of winter traditions from the British Isles and further afield.
The Sheffield show is on December 18 at Firth Hall and starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are £15 or £12.50 concessions and £6.50 student and under 30. For details visit https://performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/event/awake-arise-a-christmas-show-for-our times/