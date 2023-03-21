Two award-winning women making their careers in the traditionally male-dominated world of jazz are coming to perform in Sheffield.

Emma Rawicz taken by Mariola Zoladz

Singer Emilia Mårtensson and saxophonist Emma Rawicz are two of the highlights of the spring season at Sheffield Jazz.

Over the past decade Swedish singer Emilia Mårtensson, now based in London, has built a reputation as one of the most exciting vocalists on the UK jazz scene.

Emilia spent her earlier years in Sweden immersing herself in the recordings of jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, but her gently expressive voice and highly personal compositions are firmly rooted in the folklore of her native southern Sweden.

Emilia Martensson taken by Aljosa Videtic

Her music crosses borders between Scandinavian folk, jazz and art.pop adding to the allure of a distinctive and truly original artist. Emilia was awarded ‘Vocalist of the Year’ in the 2016 Parliamentary Jazz Awards.

She’s made four acclaimed albums as well as featuring in collaborative projects with other bands, including British MOBO Award winners Kairos 4tet. Emilia, whose Sheffield Jazz debut in Spring 2020 was a highlight of that season, was described by TimeOut magazine as ”…effortlessly mixes delicate folkish melodies with swoonsome jazz lines to create her own bewitching sound”. Emilia Mårtensson is at Crookes Social Club on 24 March.

In contrast, 21 year old saxophonist Emma Rawicz is embarking on her first major tour leading her own band of top British jazz musicians. Growing up in rural North Devon, Emma didn't discover jazz until the age of 15 and didn't pick up a saxophone until a year later. She won ‘Best Newcomer’ in the 2022 Parliamentary Jazz Awards and was a finalist in the 2022 BBC Young Jazz Musician contest. She recently extended her already formidable range in the jazz world by leading her own 20 piece jazz orchestra. Playing Emma's own compositions and featuring her as a soloist, their debut gig at London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s club was part of its celebration of International Women’s Day. Emma has already released her first album featuring her original compositions and has another due for release later this year. Described by Jamie Cullum as "an astonishing new talent" Emma Rawicz makes her Sheffield Jazz debut at Crookes Social Club on 21 April.