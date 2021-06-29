TV Drag Race stars, comedian Paul Smith and Friends musical coming to Sheffield

The Drag Ball on September 9 stars UK divas including Drag Race season two winner Lawrence Chaney plus Joe Black, Tia Kofi, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Asttina Mandella and US season 13 Drag Race star Elliott.

The producers say: “This fast-paced, sparkling production will feature songs, dance routines, lip-syncs, comedy, group numbers and even the chance to ask our queens questions you’ve always wanted to know the answer to!

“This full-length production will feature some of the most iconic songs and dances of our time, pop bangers and of course some cheesy anthems with costume changes, amazing lighting effects and maybe just a little surprise or two too that will be revealed.”

Stars of The Drag Ball in Sheffield

Cheeky chappy comedian Paul Smith is a popular compere at the Hot Water Comedy Club in his home city of Liverpool. He has built up such a following through social media that he is now performing in larger venues and arenas across the UK.

He will mix sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off-the-cuff wit at Sheffield City Hall on September 25.

The Edinburgh Festival smash hit, Friendsical, will arrive at Sheffield City Hall on September 18 and 19, 2022 on a rescheduled tour.

'Cheeky chappie' comedian Paul Smith

The parody musical inspired by iconic TV show Friends returns bigger and funnier than before.

When Ross’s wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life...

Tickets for all three shows are on sale from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.