TV dance stars Diversity celebrate 10th anniversary with Sheffield show
Hit dance act Diversity have added extra dates including Sheffield to their 10th anniversary tour, Born Ready.
This year marks a decade since Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a TV audience of more than 20 million.
They continue to wow audiences around the world with their innovative live tours and performances.
Creator and choreographer Ashley Banjo said Born Ready will celebrate Diversity's past success and “will also look forward to the future, at how Diversity continues to evolve and how we plan to pass what we’ve created on to the next generation.
“Be prepared for dance, illusions, mind-blowing stunts and inspiring stories that will hopefully leave people amazed!”
The show takes place at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday (October 6).