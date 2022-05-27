Beginning on Saturday, May 28 and ending on June 5, the event allows you to walk through the enchanted fairy forest and experience a magical fantasy world from tiny pixie dwellings to goblins and dragons.

Have fun on the magical trail whilst collecting stamps on the way as you find magical creatures and receive a special sweet treat reward. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their finest fantasy dress, such as dragons and fairies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enchanted Fairy Forest bringing magical family fun to Sheffield.

You can treat the children to enchanted themed picnic boxes and milkshakes at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge.

It’s the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy lots of family fun activities. Conquer the Realms of Camelot adventure playground with its slides, tunnels and tower or enjoy ride-on tractors, a zip-wire, air cannons, wet play fun and sandpits and take time out at the outdoor picnic area.

There are also exciting free keeper talks throughout the day, about creatures from otters and meerkats to wallabies and giant tortoises, as well as the chance to meet the amazing armadillo pair - Bert and Ernie!

You can get closer to the friendly residents with an animal feed bundle or feed a pot of nectar to the colourful lorikeets.

Enchanted Fairy Forest bringing magical family fun to Sheffield.

The event coincides with the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums ‘Love Your Zoo’ week, during which members of the public are encouraged to visit their local zoo and or aquarium.