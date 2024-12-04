50 Cent, a festival crowd and a camping chair - a recipe for disaster 🤦‍♂️

The first acts for TRNSMT 2025 were announced overnight, with 50 Cent named as one of the headliners.

While reaction to his inclusion has been positive, there was a point in time the rapper would not have been welcome.

So what happened when 50 Cent made his UK festival debut in 2004 during a time rock and indie ruled the waves?

Glasgow festival TRNSMT has revealed its first names scheduled to appear at next year’s event, with the July festival set to be headlined by, among others, 50 Cent.

It marks a return for Curtis Jackson to the UK festival circuit after his last appearance back in 2023, coincidentally also as part of that year’s TRNSMT line-up. So a welcome return for the ‘In da Club’ rapper to our shores.

But time has a funny habit of making things normalised when done more often than not, and if I told some of you out there of a certain younger age that there was a point someone like 50 Cent was heckled, booed and bottled off a stage during his first UK festival appearance, you might think I was making it up.

Alas, there was a lot of animosity not only regarding 50 Cent performing at Leeds and Reading Festivals 2004, but four years later a similar argument was had when a notable UK musician made a complaint that a huge US hip-hop star should not be headlining a “guitars and bands” oriented festival.

So why was 50 Cent’s inclusion at Reading and Leeds 2004 so controversial, and what happened when he ultimately hit the stages at both events?

Why was 50 Cent performing at Reading and Leeds 2004 controversial?

50 Cent has been announced as a headliner at TRNSMT 2025 overnight - and has had a more welcome response compared to his UK festival debut in 2004. | Canva/Getty Images

Honestly? Because he was a hip hop artist headlining a festival that was considered “indie and rock centric” back in the day.

The discourse surrounding 50 Cent’s inclusion at Leeds and Reading revolved around the perceived clash between his genre and the festivals' traditional rock roots. Fans of the festival were used to seeing iconic acts like The Strokes, Oasis and The White Stripes, and the booking of a rap artist sparked backlash.

Critics argued that it didn’t align with the musical identity of the festivals, leading to a storm of discussion in the media. Some felt 50 Cent’s presence was a betrayal of the festival’s rock and indie tradition, while others welcomed the diversification of the lineup, though they were a minority​

In the months leading up to the festival, the booking generated debate about the role of genre boundaries at music festivals. Was it a progressive step forward, or a misstep in trying to appeal to a broader audience?

Four years later, there was a similar controversy when Jay-Z was announced as a headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2008. Noel Gallagher famously commented in an interview with The Guardian that same year: “I’m sorry, but Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and Jay-Z is not a guitar player. I don’t think it’s right, to be honest with you. It’s not that I don’t like him, it’s just that Glastonbury is about guitars and bands.”

Jay-Z took the criticism in his stride, and even performed an abridged version of “Wonderwall” during his headline set.

Essentially - rock and indie fans “felt” that “their” festival was being infringed upon, or in other words, an awful lot of “gatekeeping” of both festivals was taking place.

What happened when 50 Cent performed at Reading Festival 2004?

50 Cent's performance at the 2004 Reading Festival remains infamous, primarily due to the hostile reception he received from the audience. At the time, Reading was still heavily rooted in rock and indie music, and the inclusion of 50 Cent, a hip-hop artist, headlining the main stage sparked controversy.

As his set began, the crowd erupted in boos, and bottles, food, and even a camping chair were thrown at him. Despite his attempts to engage the audience, the hostility was overwhelming. His defiance was apparent as he continued performing, but the barrage intensified, leading to him cutting the set short after just 20 minutes.

He left the stage, and Green Day, scheduled to perform later, took over to fill the extended time​.

Did 50 Cent get the same reaction at Leeds Festival 2004?

Not quite as bad - and I can attest, as I was at that year’s festival when Green Day, Linkin Park and The White Stripes were the headliners and friends I knew were on the fence about 50 Cent’s inclusion.

Call it a little less “gatekeeping” or Yorkshire and its northern hospitality, but 50 Cent did manage to complete his set at Bramham Park that year. While the reaction at Leeds was mixed, it was not as hostile as the one at Reading.

At Leeds, there was some initial tension, with a few boos heard, but overall, the crowd seemed more receptive. 50 Cent’s decision to continue despite the initial scepticism reflected his confidence and ability to win over the crowd.

In contrast to the chaotic Reading performance, where he cut his set short after just 20 minutes, at Leeds he finished his performance without needing to leave early.

The mixed reactions included both applause and heckling, but he was able to ride it out and complete his set - without a camping chair being thrown in his direction once again.

When are tickets to TRSNMT 2025 on sale?

Tickets for TRNSMT 2025 are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster UK, including payment plans for 2025’s event and VIP package for those flush with cash before Christmas.

Were you at the Reading or Leeds Festival in 2004 when 50 Cent performed and have your own memories of the controversy regarding his inclusion? Let us know your memories by leaving a comment down below.