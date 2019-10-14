Tribute show Complete Madness takes over Rotherham Civic
Join Complete Madness as they celebrate the very best music of nutty boys Madness on stage at Rotherham Civic on Sunday (October 20).
A five-piece band take the audience on a musical journey through the story of one of Britain's most memorable, visual and fun bands, who rose to music chart fame in the 1980s 2Tone ska era.
Complete with crazy costumes, comedy and chirpy banter, Complete Madness invite you to their House of Fun.
Other hits they perform include Baggy Trousers, One Step Beyond, It Must Be Love and Driving In My Car.
Julie Sweeney of producers Sweeney Entertainments said: “Complete Madness brings to theatres an evening of pure Madness, showcasing the very best hits in a non-stop evening of live and energetic performance.”
Box office: www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk