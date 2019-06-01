Tramlines star Lewis Capaldi goes gold with debut album chart-topper
Tramlines 2019 star Lewis Capaldi’s debut album has gone gold with a second week at number one for chart topping album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.
The Someone You Loved singing sensation has outsold the rest of the top five albums combined in the UK chart.
His UK live shows this year and early next year are virtually all sold out – see full tour details below – but fans can still get to see him live in Yorkshire when he plays the Tramlines festival in Hillsborough Park on Saturday, July 21.
He also supports Ed Sheeran at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16 and 17.
Capaldi’s brilliant debut album, with more than 120,000 copies already, is the fastest selling album of the year so far, even beating week one record sales for Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next.
As well as conquering the charts, he has also been announced to play this year’s Glastonbury Festival, appearing at 4pm on The Other Stage on Saturday, June 29.
Securing his first ever UK number one album is just another chapter in the Scotsman’s incredible career to date.
After spending seven weeks at number one with his single, Someone You Loved, the biggest song of the year and one of the longest running chart-topping singles of the past 25 years, Capaldi has two sold out UK headline tours to look forward to, including a run of arenas in March 2020.
He will also perform at festival dates and support shows across the summer with Ed Sheeran and The Killers. For full tour dates, visit lewiscapaldi.com
Summer shows:
JUN 25 - Ormeau Park, Belfast (supporting The Killers)
JUL 7 - Barn on the Farm, Gloucester
JUL 20 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)
JUL 21 - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield Hillsborough Park
JUL 26 - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
JUL 27 - Camp Bestival, Dorset Lulworth Castle
JUL 28 - Standon Calling, Hertfordshire
AUG 2 - Indiependence, Cork
AUG 3 - Belladrum, Inverness
AUG 11 - Boardmasters, Newquay
AUG 13 - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions (SOLD OUT)
AUG 14 - Edinburgh, Summer Sessions (SOLD OUT)
AUG 16 - Leeds, Roundhay Park (supporting Ed Sheeran)
AUG 17 - Leeds, Roundhay Park (supporting Ed Sheeran)
AUG 23 - Feastival, Oxfordshire
AUG 24 - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
AUG 25 - Ipswich, Chantry Park (supporting Ed Sheeran)
AUG 26 - Ipswich, Chantry Park (supporting Ed Sheeran)
AUG 30 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)
SEP 1 - Weekender Festival, Jersey
Autumn 2019 Headline Tour
NOV 22 - Belfast, Ulster Hall (SOLD OUT)
NOV 23 - Manchester, Academy (SOLD OUT)
NOV 25 - Birmingham, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
NOV 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
NOV 28 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall (SOLD OUT)
NOV 29 - London, O2 Academy Brixton (SOLD OUT)
NOV 30 - Norwich, UEA (SOLD OUT)
DEC 2 - Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
DEC 3 - Sheffield, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
DEC 5 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall (SOLD OUT)
DEC 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
DEC 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
2020
MAR 2 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
MAR 3 - Manchester, O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)
MAR 5 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)
MAR 6 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)
MAR 8 - Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
MAR 9 - Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)
MAR 11 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)
MAR 12 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)
MAR 13 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)
MAR 15 - Aberdeen, TECA (SOLD OUT)