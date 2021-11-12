Tramlines Sheffield 2022: Weekend festival tickets sell out just two hours after going on sale
Weekend tickets for the Tramlines 2022 festival in Sheffield have sold out within two hours of going on sale.
Tickets for the popular music festival due to take place in Hillsborough Park next from July 22-24 next year only went back on sale at midday today, Friday, November 12.
But organisers confirmed just after 2pm that general admission weekend tickets had already sold out.
They said a limited number of VIP weekend tickets remained available and final release day tickets were running ‘very low’.
Tramlines this week announced the first wave of artists set to perform next year.
Headlining the 2022 event will be Sam Fender on the Friday, Kasabian on Saturday and Madness on Sunday.
Other acts announced include The Wombats, The Vaccines, James, Sigrid, Reverend & The Makers and Becky Hill.
More acts, including the full comedy line-up, are still to be revealed.
Earlybird tickets for the 40,000 capacity event went on sale in July, priced £79.50, and even before final release day and weekend tickets went on sale today, Tramlines said 75 per cent of weekend tickets had been bought.
Tramlines was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic but many fans showed their support by holding their tickets over until this year, rather than requesting a refund.
This year’s event went ahead as part of the Government' s Event Research Programme to track the spread of Covid-19 as restrictions were lifted, and it was the largest post-lockdown festival in western Europe to take place up to that point.
To buy those Tramlines tickets which are still available, visit tramlines.org.uk/tickets.