Tramlines: Last minute resale tickets for Sheffield's most popular music festival on offer but going fast

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Last minute Tramlines resale tickets have gone on offer - but you need to be quick.

At midday today (July 4), organisers for the beloved Sheffield festival announced that a handful of resale tickets had gone on sale.

Those on offer include Sunday and weekend tickets, with VIP options, however those interested are being advised to buy them quickly.

Final resale ticket’s for Sheffield’s premiere music festival have gone on offer. This year, Tramlines will be headlined by Pulp, Kasabian and The Reytons!placeholder image
There are less than 50 still available at the time of writing, and all other tickets have sold out.

Resale tickets can be found on the Tixel website.

This year’s festival, running from July 25 to July 27, includes a variety of top-quality acts including Sheffield’s own Pulp and Franz Ferdinand.

