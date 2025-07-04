Tramlines: Last minute resale tickets for Sheffield's most popular music festival on offer but going fast
At midday today (July 4), organisers for the beloved Sheffield festival announced that a handful of resale tickets had gone on sale.
Those on offer include Sunday and weekend tickets, with VIP options, however those interested are being advised to buy them quickly.
There are less than 50 still available at the time of writing, and all other tickets have sold out.
Resale tickets can be found on the Tixel website.
