Tramlines issue last-minute weather advice to fans as heavy rain hits Sheffield
Tramlines has issued last-minute weather advice to fans after heavy rain hit Sheffield earlier today.
Thousands of fans will flock to Hillsborough Park later today as Sheffield’s biggest party returns to the city.
Two Door Cinema will headline the Main Stage tonight before Courteeners perform on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & Chic closing the festival.
The weather promises to be a mixed bag over the weekend with periods of heavy rain and beautiful sunshine forecasted.
Sheffield has been hit by heavy rain this morning with thundery showers predicted for later in the day.
Tramlines has now issued weather advice to fans via its official app.
They posted: “Today’s the day! But please bring weather-appropriate footwear and clothing! Umbrellas are allowed except large golf umbrellas.”
The gates will open today at Hillsborough Park at 3pm and close at 8.30pm.
The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday
There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA
SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Main Stage
Cora Pearl - 3.30pm
Sea Girls - 4.15pm
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Circa Waves - 5.15pm
Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm
Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm
The Leadmill Stage
Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm
The Seamonsters - 4.15pm
Easy Life - 5.15pm
Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm
The Futureheads - 8pm
The Library
The Rosadocs - 3.45pm
The Estevans - 4.45pm
Planet - 6pm
Himalays - 7.15pm
Red Rum Club - 8.30pm.