Tramlines issue last-minute weather advice to fans as heavy rain hits Sheffield

Thousands of fans will flock to Hillsborough Park later today as Sheffield’s biggest party returns to the city.

Two Door Cinema will headline the Main Stage tonight before Courteeners perform on Saturday with Nile Rodgers & Chic closing the festival.

Tramlines Festival goers brave the rain as All Saints take to the stage on Devonshire Green in 2017

The weather promises to be a mixed bag over the weekend with periods of heavy rain and beautiful sunshine forecasted.

Sheffield has been hit by heavy rain this morning with thundery showers predicted for later in the day.

Tramlines has now issued weather advice to fans via its official app.

They posted: “Today’s the day! But please bring weather-appropriate footwear and clothing! Umbrellas are allowed except large golf umbrellas.”

The gates will open today at Hillsborough Park at 3pm and close at 8.30pm.

The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday

There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA

SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Main Stage

Cora Pearl - 3.30pm

Sea Girls - 4.15pm

Circa Waves - 5.15pm

Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm

Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm

The Leadmill Stage

Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm

The Seamonsters - 4.15pm

Easy Life - 5.15pm

Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm

The Futureheads - 8pm

The Library

The Rosadocs - 3.45pm

The Estevans - 4.45pm

Planet - 6pm

Himalays - 7.15pm