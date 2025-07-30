Tramlines 2025: 14 photos which show why this year's festival was so special

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025

It might only have come to an end a matter of days ago, but this year’s Tramlines festival provided us with such a joyous few days that I think we already need to relive it again.

Ever since we heard Pulp were announced as the Friday headliners for Tramlines, the buzz and excitement around their homecoming performance continued to grow and grow.

The band are amongst Sheffield’s favourite sons and daughters, and they continue to mean so much to so many people.

But could it possibly have lived up to the hype? As one of the - I think it must be close to 40,000 - people standing in that field, I can tell you resoundingly, unequivocally that it absolutely did.

I’ve previously seen them at the arena, but being able to enjoy them shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone else, singing ourselves hoarse, was something different, something special.

As the band came on, and frontman Jarvis Cocker told us ‘this might be the best night of your life,’ it was clear we were in for something special, and they delivered.

But Pulp were just one - albeit incredible - part of a very special weekend, thanks to the heady mix of 120 fantastic and eclectic acts, lovely people and gorgeous weather that made for such a joyous weekend.

Whether it was the moment The Reytons pulled out a huge wooden trojan horse (yes, really) on stage, or the crowd erupting at seeing Chloe Kelly secure Euros glory for the Lionesses - for the second time, no less - with her tournanent-winning penalty or Rizzle Kicks stealing the show with their much-lauded performance, this year’s Tramlines has given everyone who attended something to remember.

Colourful costumes and festival wear, painted lions from Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and scores of people having the time of their lives all added to the experience.

As did the DJs, poets, rappers and lyricists who were showcased by local organisations including Pattern + Push and Slambarz.

It’s just a shame we have to wait until next year to do it all over again.

Until then, why not relive it by taking a look through this album of pictures.

If you want to get planning for next year’s festival, it is set to return to Hillsborough Park between July 24 and 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday (August 1), and you can buy them here: https://tramlines.org.uk/tramlines-2026-super-early-bird/

