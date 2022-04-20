Tramlines 2022: Here's how NHS workers can get hold of free tickets

NHS workers are being given the chance to get hold of free tickets for this year’s Tramlines festival in Sheffield.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 8:51 am

Organisers have pledged a selection of free day tickets for NHS staff that will be distributed via Tickets for Good.

NHS employees have up until midnight on Wednesday, April 20 to sign up to a ballot for a chance to get the tickets.

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness are all on the bill for this year’s festival at Hillsborough Park from July 22-24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

NHS workers can get free tickets for Tramlines.

A spokesman said: “Tramlines is now mostly sold out so there will be plenty of demand for these tickets.

“Once again, we’ve partnered up with Tickets for Good and donated a selection of Tramlines day tickets so that NHS workers can head to Tramlines this summer. Tickets for Good’s current scheme enables workers to enjoy time away from work at live events that reduce stress and improve mental health.”

You can sign up for the ballot HERE

NHSSheffieldOrganisersSam Fender