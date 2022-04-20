Organisers have pledged a selection of free day tickets for NHS staff that will be distributed via Tickets for Good.

NHS employees have up until midnight on Wednesday, April 20 to sign up to a ballot for a chance to get the tickets.

Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness are all on the bill for this year’s festival at Hillsborough Park from July 22-24.

A spokesman said: “Tramlines is now mostly sold out so there will be plenty of demand for these tickets.

“Once again, we’ve partnered up with Tickets for Good and donated a selection of Tramlines day tickets so that NHS workers can head to Tramlines this summer. Tickets for Good’s current scheme enables workers to enjoy time away from work at live events that reduce stress and improve mental health.”