As you can see from these pictures, stages and marquees are being built and a huge green wall will enclose the site of what’s being billed as “Sheffield’s biggest-ever party”.

Tramlines has managed to go ahead, where huge festivals such as Glastonbury and smaller gatherings such as Y Not in Derbyshire being forced to cancel, by signing up to the Government’s Events Research Programme, helping to find out if other events can go ahead in the pandemic.

That’s the serious stuff but the Tramlines audience will certainly be ready to party to Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage headliners The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass, plus a host of other bands playing on five stages. There’s also a comedy stage, plus art, performance, craft ales and food stalls. Enjoy!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge tent has been erected in Hillsborough Park ahead of the Tramlines festival on Friday.

A general view of the Tramlines Festival site being set up in time for the festival which takes place this weekend