Tramlines 2021: We're almost there! Festival stages start to appear at Hillsborough Park venue
Well, it’s been two years but Tramlines is finally back this weekend (July 23-5), bringing three days of music and comedy to Sheffield, and preparations are well under way at Hillsborough Park.
As you can see from these pictures, stages and marquees are being built and a huge green wall will enclose the site of what’s being billed as “Sheffield’s biggest-ever party”.
Tramlines has managed to go ahead, where huge festivals such as Glastonbury and smaller gatherings such as Y Not in Derbyshire being forced to cancel, by signing up to the Government’s Events Research Programme, helping to find out if other events can go ahead in the pandemic.
That’s the serious stuff but the Tramlines audience will certainly be ready to party to Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage headliners The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass, plus a host of other bands playing on five stages. There’s also a comedy stage, plus art, performance, craft ales and food stalls. Enjoy!