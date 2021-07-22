Tramlines 2021: Can you spot yourself in these pictures taken at the last festival in 2019?
Sheffield music fans have been waiting a long time to enjoy a big music festival on their doorstep, with the return of Tramlines to Hillsborough Park this weekend (July 23-5) after last year’s extravaganza fell victim to pandemic restrictions.
Here we’re taking a look back to the main stage at Hillsborough Park in 2019, when the big line-up included Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag n Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Doves and Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers, and the Tramlines Fringe events in the city centre.
This year the big stars at Hillsborough Park include The Streets, Supergrass, Dizzee Rascal, Royal Blood and The Sherlocks. The Fringe is also back in full swing at Devonshire Green and at lots of city venues.
