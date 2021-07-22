Looking back to Tramlines 2019
Looking back to Tramlines 2019

Tramlines 2021: Can you spot yourself in these pictures taken at the last festival in 2019?

Sheffield music fans have been waiting a long time to enjoy a big music festival on their doorstep, with the return of Tramlines to Hillsborough Park this weekend (July 23-5) after last year’s extravaganza fell victim to pandemic restrictions.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:52 am

Here we’re taking a look back to the main stage at Hillsborough Park in 2019, when the big line-up included Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag n Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Doves and Sheffield’s own Reverend and the Makers, and the Tramlines Fringe events in the city centre.

This year the big stars at Hillsborough Park include The Streets, Supergrass, Dizzee Rascal, Royal Blood and The Sherlocks. The Fringe is also back in full swing at Devonshire Green and at lots of city venues.

Read this: Here are 9 of the coolest acts to see at Tramlines this weekend

1. Caught on camera

Fans grabbing pictures and video while Miles Kane performs on the main stage in Hillsborough Park as Tramlines 2019 gets into full swing

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Buy photo

2. Tribute to Sarah

An emotional tribute to founder of Tramlines Sarah Nulty, which was led by her brother James Voisey. Sarah died just weeks before the 2018 festival and the main stage was named after her in 2019. It still bears her name.

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Buy photo

3. Mainly Miles

Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park as Tramlines 2019 gets into full swing

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Buy photo

4. Smiles for Miles

Fans enjoying Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4