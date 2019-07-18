Tramlines 2019: Stage times and all you need to know about the sold out Sheffield festival July 19-21

Tramlines 2019 billed as Sheffield's biggest ever party

Billed as Sheffield's biggest party, it features more than 70 acts on five stages, with headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rodgers & Chic entertaining thousands of revellers, just a few miles from the city centre.

FRINGE AT TRAMLINES: If you haven’t got a ticket for Hillsborough Park or want more, check out Fringe At Tramlines – hundreds of bands are playing free concerts on outdoor stages and indoor venues around the city all weekend. Here’s the official programme as a special online e-guide – CLICK HERE.

SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK

FRIDAY, JULY 19: Headliners Two Door Cinema Club and Manic Street Preachers

Main Stage

Cora Pearl - 3.30pm

Sea Girls - 4.15pm

Circa Waves - 5.15pm

Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm

Big name line up for Tramlines 2019

Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm

The Leadmill Stage

Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm

The Seamonsters - 4.15pm

Sold out crowds will enjoy three days of music and comedy at Tramlines 2019

Easy Life - 5.15pm

Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm

The Futureheads - 8pm

The Library

The Rosadocs - 3.45pm

The Estevans - 4.45pm

Planet - 6pm

Himalays - 7.15pm

Red Rum Club - 8.30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 20 - Main stage headliners Courteeners, Johnny Marr from The Smiths, Reverend and The Makers

Main Stage

The Wired - 12.30pm

Oddity Road - 1.15pm

Everly Pregnant Brothers - 2.15pm

She Drew The Gun - 3.30pm

Miles Kane - 4.30pm

Reverend and The Makers - 5.45pm

Johnny Marr - 7pm

Courteeners - 8.45pmT’Other Stage

Fauves - 12.30pm

Casey Lowry - 1.30pm

Anteros - 2.30pm

Another Sky - 3.30pm

Georgia - 4.30pm

Becky Hill - 5.45pm

Jade Bird - 7pm

Annie Mac - 8.30pm

The Leadmill Stage

Al Barrie - 1.15pm

Thomas Green - 1.20pm

Al Barrie - 1.40pm

Daniel Muggleton - 1.45pm

Al Barrie - 2.05pm

Reginald D Hunter - 2.10pm

Perfectparachutepicture - 3.30pm

Children of State - 4.30pm

Hey Charlie - 5.30pm

Sports Team - 6.30pm

Jaws - 7.30pm

Shame - 8.45pm

The Library

Hands Off Gretel - 1.15pm

Matic Mouth - 2.15pm

Exiled - 3.15pm

Balcony - 4.15pm

Cassia - 5.15pm

Skinny Living - 6.15pm

The Japanese House - 7.15pmSUNDAY, JULY 21 - Main stage headliners Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi and Happy Mondays.

Main Stage

Speeds for Lovers - 12.30pm

Happy Mondays - 1.30pm

Marsicans - 2.45pm

Sleeper - 3.45pm

Lewis Capaldi - 4.45pm

Rag’n’Bone Man - 6pm

Nile Rodgers and Chic - 7.45pmT’Other Stage

Matthew J Hall - 12.45pm

Lio - 1.45pm

Bloxx - 2.45pm

The Rifles - 3.45pm

Peter Hook and The Light - 4.45pm

Tom Grennan - 6pm

Doves - 7.45pm

The Leadmill Stage

Andre Vincent - 1.15pm

Al Barrie - 1.20pm

Andre Vincent - 1.40pm

Shappo Khorsandi - 1.45pm

Andre Vincent - 2.05pm

Phil Jupitus - 2.10pm

Graces - 3.30pm

The Reytons - 4.30pm

Whenyoung - 5.30pm

Good Cop Bad Cop - 6.30pm

Drenge - 7.45pmTramlines, with its mix of music and comedy, also caters for families at their Into The Trees area - featuring a pop-up cinema, woodland workshops, circus skills workshops, a mini beach and seaside themed stalls, kids comedy, magic shows, quirky poetry and animatronic dinosaurs. DJs take over The Trees area in the evening.

Speakers Corner is a brand-new stage for 2019 curated by Otis Mensah, will feature poetry and spoken word performances alongside rappers, and artists with many different musical influences. Featuring poetry and lyricists in this way is a totally new addition to the festival.

GATE TIMES

Friday, July 19: 3pm and gates close at 8.30pm

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: 12pm and gates close at 8pm

The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday

There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA

BANNED ITEMS:

There will be security checks to help with the smooth running of the day and festival goers are reminded the following items are banned from Tramlines 2019:

Large bags

Drugs

Illegal substances

Alcohol

Cans

Glass

Food - other than baby food

Barbecues

Gas Stoves

Table

Chairs

Gazebos

Professional recording equipment

Firearms

Fireworks

No weapons

Animals

Bags no bigger than A4 in size will be allowed in the site. Those going are asked to remember to bring their ticket and ID to allow for swift entry to Tramlines.GETTING THERE

Car – festivalgoers are encouraged not to drive to the site but there is an official car park. For details - CLICK HERE https://tramlinesparking.co.uk/

Cycle – If you choose to cycle note that bikes are not allowed on site.

Train – Sheffield is easy accessible form across the country and has regular trains from in and around the region. If you are arriving into Sheffield by train you can get to the festival site by tram at the rear of the station. Catch the BLUE line to Malin Bridge and alight at the Hillsborough stop . From there you’s just a short walk to the main entrance.

Tram –Both the YELLOW & BLUE route trams take you to the festival site and tram stops are numerous stops across the city. The key stops in the city are at The Train station, at City Hall, and West st/University. For the blue line use the Hillsborough stop and for the yellow line use Hillsborough park.

Bus – There are great bus links in Sheffield that can help you get from home to the festival site.

Taxis – There will be a black cab pick-up spot operating from the Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park. This location will be sign-posted from the main site.