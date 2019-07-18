Tramlines 2019: Stage times and all you need to know about the sold out Sheffield festival July 19-21
Tramlines music and comedy festival 2019 in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park this weekend, July 19 to 21, is sold out - but for those going here is all you need to know.
Billed as Sheffield's biggest party, it features more than 70 acts on five stages, with headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners and Nile Rodgers & Chic entertaining thousands of revellers, just a few miles from the city centre.
FRINGE AT TRAMLINES: If you haven’t got a ticket for Hillsborough Park or want more, check out Fringe At Tramlines – hundreds of bands are playing free concerts on outdoor stages and indoor venues around the city all weekend. Here’s the official programme as a special online e-guide – CLICK HERE.
SET TIMES: TRAMLINES 2019 HILLSBOROUGH PARK
FRIDAY, JULY 19: Headliners Two Door Cinema Club and Manic Street Preachers
Main Stage
Cora Pearl - 3.30pm
Sea Girls - 4.15pm
Circa Waves - 5.15pm
Manic Street Preachers - 6.30pm
Two Door Cinema Club - 8.15pm
The Leadmill Stage
Bedroom High Club - 3.30pm
The Seamonsters - 4.15pm
Easy Life - 5.15pm
Clean Cut Kid - 6.30pm
The Futureheads - 8pm
The Library
The Rosadocs - 3.45pm
The Estevans - 4.45pm
Planet - 6pm
Himalays - 7.15pm
Red Rum Club - 8.30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 20 - Main stage headliners Courteeners, Johnny Marr from The Smiths, Reverend and The Makers
Main Stage
The Wired - 12.30pm
Oddity Road - 1.15pm
Everly Pregnant Brothers - 2.15pm
She Drew The Gun - 3.30pm
Miles Kane - 4.30pm
Reverend and The Makers - 5.45pm
Johnny Marr - 7pm
Courteeners - 8.45pmT’Other Stage
Fauves - 12.30pm
Casey Lowry - 1.30pm
Anteros - 2.30pm
Another Sky - 3.30pm
Georgia - 4.30pm
Becky Hill - 5.45pm
Jade Bird - 7pm
Annie Mac - 8.30pm
The Leadmill Stage
Al Barrie - 1.15pm
Thomas Green - 1.20pm
Al Barrie - 1.40pm
Daniel Muggleton - 1.45pm
Al Barrie - 2.05pm
Reginald D Hunter - 2.10pm
Perfectparachutepicture - 3.30pm
Children of State - 4.30pm
Hey Charlie - 5.30pm
Sports Team - 6.30pm
Jaws - 7.30pm
Shame - 8.45pm
The Library
Hands Off Gretel - 1.15pm
Matic Mouth - 2.15pm
Exiled - 3.15pm
Balcony - 4.15pm
Cassia - 5.15pm
Skinny Living - 6.15pm
The Japanese House - 7.15pmSUNDAY, JULY 21 - Main stage headliners Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi and Happy Mondays.
Main Stage
Speeds for Lovers - 12.30pm
Happy Mondays - 1.30pm
Marsicans - 2.45pm
Sleeper - 3.45pm
Lewis Capaldi - 4.45pm
Rag’n’Bone Man - 6pm
Nile Rodgers and Chic - 7.45pmT’Other Stage
Matthew J Hall - 12.45pm
Lio - 1.45pm
Bloxx - 2.45pm
The Rifles - 3.45pm
Peter Hook and The Light - 4.45pm
Tom Grennan - 6pm
Doves - 7.45pm
The Leadmill Stage
Andre Vincent - 1.15pm
Al Barrie - 1.20pm
Andre Vincent - 1.40pm
Shappo Khorsandi - 1.45pm
Andre Vincent - 2.05pm
Phil Jupitus - 2.10pm
Graces - 3.30pm
The Reytons - 4.30pm
Whenyoung - 5.30pm
Good Cop Bad Cop - 6.30pm
Drenge - 7.45pmTramlines, with its mix of music and comedy, also caters for families at their Into The Trees area - featuring a pop-up cinema, woodland workshops, circus skills workshops, a mini beach and seaside themed stalls, kids comedy, magic shows, quirky poetry and animatronic dinosaurs. DJs take over The Trees area in the evening.
Speakers Corner is a brand-new stage for 2019 curated by Otis Mensah, will feature poetry and spoken word performances alongside rappers, and artists with many different musical influences. Featuring poetry and lyricists in this way is a totally new addition to the festival.
GATE TIMES
Friday, July 19: 3pm and gates close at 8.30pm
Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: 12pm and gates close at 8pm
The site will remain open until 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday – bars and food traders will be open until 10.15pm. The site is expected to close a little earlier on the Sunday
There are two entry and exit points - East Gate, Penistone Road, S6 2AN and West Gate, Middlewood Road, S6 4HA
BANNED ITEMS:
There will be security checks to help with the smooth running of the day and festival goers are reminded the following items are banned from Tramlines 2019:
Large bags
Drugs
Illegal substances
Alcohol
Cans
Glass
Food - other than baby food
Barbecues
Gas Stoves
Table
Chairs
Gazebos
Professional recording equipment
Firearms
Fireworks
No weapons
Animals
Bags no bigger than A4 in size will be allowed in the site. Those going are asked to remember to bring their ticket and ID to allow for swift entry to Tramlines.GETTING THERE
Car – festivalgoers are encouraged not to drive to the site but there is an official car park. For details - CLICK HERE https://tramlinesparking.co.uk/
Cycle – If you choose to cycle note that bikes are not allowed on site.
Train – Sheffield is easy accessible form across the country and has regular trains from in and around the region. If you are arriving into Sheffield by train you can get to the festival site by tram at the rear of the station. Catch the BLUE line to Malin Bridge and alight at the Hillsborough stop . From there you’s just a short walk to the main entrance.
Tram –Both the YELLOW & BLUE route trams take you to the festival site and tram stops are numerous stops across the city. The key stops in the city are at The Train station, at City Hall, and West st/University. For the blue line use the Hillsborough stop and for the yellow line use Hillsborough park.
Bus – There are great bus links in Sheffield that can help you get from home to the festival site.
Taxis – There will be a black cab pick-up spot operating from the Hillsborough Leisure Centre Car Park. This location will be sign-posted from the main site.
For private hire taxis, Tramlines recommends City Taxis who have an app for both Android and Apple phone users, this app can be found via the City Taxis website – visit citytaxis.com.