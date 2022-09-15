Tom is taking to the road with his brand new stand-up show ‘The High Road’

During these turbulent times, Stade has been trying to remember what was important before responsibility and fear got in the way and the audience in Sheffield will be able to join him in this comedic misadventure with his unusual sense of mischief.

So, without further ado here is everything you need to know about the event and even a way to purchase tickets if you haven’t already.

Tom Stade to come to Sheffield City Hall for a new performance of The High Road tour

Who is Tom Stade?

Tom Stade has earned a reputation as one of the most distinctive and engaging stand-up talents around.

Arriving in the UK back in 2001, he chose to make the UK his home, and after many years as a headliner and playing at international comedy festivals around the globe, he is now firmly established as a leading touring act and has amassed a legion of loyal fans along the way.

He has even earned a nomination for the Best Headliner at the Chortle Awards.

Where is the venue and what is expected?

The event will be taking place in the heart of Sheffield at the City Hall on Thursday, September 15, at 8pm.

In this performance, Stade has simplified his life and has embarked on his latest round of misadventures.

The audience will join him, on a no-holds-barred trip as he tackles all manner of gritty issues from, what does Lovehoney has to do with Covid. – Can Vicks Vapour Rub be used as a lubricant – And how far would your dog go to protect you.

Where can I buy tickets to see Tom Stade?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website.

Ticket prices are set at £18.50 including fees.

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.