Tom Spade at Sheffield City Hall: Everything you need to know about tonight's stand-up show including ticket details and where to park
The stand-up comedian Tom Stade is coming to Sheffield this week with plenty of jokes up his sleeve to keep us entertained and here is everything you need to know about the event
Tom is taking to the road with his brand new stand-up show ‘The High Road’
During these turbulent times, Stade has been trying to remember what was important before responsibility and fear got in the way and the audience in Sheffield will be able to join him in this comedic misadventure with his unusual sense of mischief.
So, without further ado here is everything you need to know about the event and even a way to purchase tickets if you haven’t already.
Who is Tom Stade?
Tom Stade has earned a reputation as one of the most distinctive and engaging stand-up talents around.
Arriving in the UK back in 2001, he chose to make the UK his home, and after many years as a headliner and playing at international comedy festivals around the globe, he is now firmly established as a leading touring act and has amassed a legion of loyal fans along the way.
He has even earned a nomination for the Best Headliner at the Chortle Awards.
Where is the venue and what is expected?
The event will be taking place in the heart of Sheffield at the City Hall on Thursday, September 15, at 8pm.
In this performance, Stade has simplified his life and has embarked on his latest round of misadventures.
The audience will join him, on a no-holds-barred trip as he tackles all manner of gritty issues from, what does Lovehoney has to do with Covid. – Can Vicks Vapour Rub be used as a lubricant – And how far would your dog go to protect you.
Where can I buy tickets to see Tom Stade?
You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website.
Ticket prices are set at £18.50 including fees.
BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?
Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.
Though, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.