Tim Tubbs' lunchtime lectures revealed for October at Scarborough's YMCA

Tim Tubbs, who is giving a a series of lectures at the YMCA

Enjoy an intriguing rogues’ gallery of great deceivers, who turned forgery, fraud and confidence trickery into an artform, in different fields, from painting and literature to politics and the spiritual world.

Starting off the series with Literary Forgers on Tuesday October 4, Tim looks at lost Shakespeare plays, the tragic 18th century poet Thomas Chatterton and recent fakes like the Hitler and Jack the Ripper diaries.

Political Fraudsters – October 11- include George Hudson, Yorkshire’s Victorian Railway King and Lincoln Trebitsch, Hungarian con-man, Westminster MP, Nazi and Communist intriguer.

Among Art Forgers – October 18 – Tim admits to secret admiration for Han van Meegeren, whose original work was rejected, but whose superb forgeries of Dutch Old Masters fooled the experts for years, selling a fake Vermeer to Himmler for a record-breaking sum.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series ends with Spiritual Fraudsters – October 25 – like the Victorian medium Daniel Home and the famous fairy photographs of the 1920s.

Tickets cost £5 (no concessions)

You can book a series of three lectures for £15 and get the fourth one free.