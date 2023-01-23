Tickets selling fast for Burniston and Cloughton pantomime Puss in Boost at village hall

The Burniston and Cloughton pantomime cast is preparing for their 21th show – Puss In Boots!

Burniston and Cloughton pantomime is on at the village hall later this month

Come along and enjoy all the fun and frolics of the popular village pantomime which runs from Wednesday Februrary 22 to Saturday February 25 at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall.

"We take a journey with Jack the Miller’s son, Glyn Bigham,, who inherits a silver shilling and a cat,” said spokeswoman Tracey Parkes.

"See what happens when Mime Puss, played by Rosie Williams, who goes to Scalby School, puts on the magic boots and turns into Puss In Boots, Sam Mensah, Scarborough Sixth Form College. Will his luck change, and will he win the heart of Princess Esmerelda?”

Through in a few highway men and a good and evil fairy and you have all the ingredients of a traditional panto.

The pantomime is a popular event in the local calendar and features The Bandervilles with choreography by Julie Hatton, who runs a performance academy in Scarborough.

Liz Fettes has been director since 2016 and explains that Puss In Boots is the “purr-fect” evening or afternoon trip out for the family.

“Our pantomimes are very popular and great fun for all ages and it’s lovely to see families returning every year to enjoy the performance," she said

"There’s singing, audience participation and lots of laughs. We always sell out so I’d recommend buying tickets as soon as you can.

“We have a fabulous cast including students from the local schools and colleges and everyone will be pleased to know we have a lot of familiar faces from the villages taking part.

"Some of the cast have been involved since our inaugural performance, 23 years ago.”

The Burniston and Cloughton Pantomime will run from Wednesday February 22 o Saturday February 25.

Performances start daily at 7pm and there is an additional Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased online, via the Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall website. Friday evening and Saturday matinee have already sold out.

There is plenty of free parking near and around the hall.