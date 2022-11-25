The chart-topper will lead a stellar Wild Live concert line-up at the award-winning park near Branton next summer. The singer, TV presenter and actor has confirmed he will bring his high energy show in a major coup for the new look series of concerts.

The gigs have become a fixture of summer with a host of stars - from Russell Watson and Kathryn Jenkins to Ronan Keating - entertaining sell-out crowds in a month of unrivalled entertainment.

John Minion, CEO of YWP said: “We are thrilled that Olly Murs will be headlining at Wild Live next year. The concerts have always been the highlight of our summer and this makes this year even better.

Olly Murs is coming to Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“Everyone can look forward to a memorable time at the Wild Live Concerts and Olly Murs is just the beginning of next year’s spectacular line-up. We have had a record number of people pre-registering for Olly.

“And we can’t wait to share more amazing artists soon.”

Olly Murs burst into popularity finishing second on X Factor in 2009 and quickly became a national favourite with four No. 1 singles and a string of TV appearances including becoming a judge on BBC1’s The Voice.

His hit songs include Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me and Troublemaker, all of which reached number one as well as a string of other top selling smash hits including Dear Darlin’, Up and Wrapped Up.

Murs, who releases his seventh album, Marry Me, on December 2, will be among top live acts performing individual concerts every Saturday throughout August 2023.

Concert goers can also take advantage of discounted tickets to spend the day at the award winning Park before the concert.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers a unique walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals such as Polar Bears, Amur Leopards and Black Rhinos.